LIVE BLOG: US Rejects Arab Reconstruction Plan | West Bank Raids Escalate – Day 516

The Israeli aggression on the occupied West Bank continues. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A US National Security Council spokesperson claimed the Arab plan adopted in Cairo on Tuesday “does not address the fact that Gaza is uninhabitable.”

Meanwhile, four Palestinians were injured during an Israeli raid on Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Katz’s Advisor: Recruitment Goals Not Met

ISRAEL HAYOM: The advisor to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that recruitment goals have not been met, and the government must implement its commitments regarding recruitment.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

AP: Children Dying in Gaza Due to Cold and Lack of Medical Supplies

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israel’s cutting off food, fuel, medicine, and other supplies to Gaza has led to skyrocketing prices in the strip.

Humanitarian organizations are trying to distribute dwindling supplies to the most vulnerable in Gaza.

Norwegian Refugee Council communications advisor: There is no stock of tents in Gaza while aid is frozen.

UNICEF: There is not enough aid to distribute in Gaza, and the freeze on aid will have catastrophic consequences.

International Organization for Migration: We have 22,500 tents in our Jordan warehouses after shipments were blocked.

International Rescue Committee: 6.7 tons of medicine are waiting to enter Gaza.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Approves Construction of Over 1,000 Housing Units in East Jerusalem

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee approved the construction of over 1,000 housing units in East Jerusalem.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

KAN: Netanyahu Delayed Formation of October 7 Investigation Committee

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: Security sources revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the formation of an investigation committee into the Shin Bet’s failure on October 7, 2003, by four months.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Protesters Demonstrate at Columbia University over Naftali Bennett’s Visit

US MEDIA: Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated at Columbia University against the hosting of former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Walla: New Israeli Chief of Staff Plans Large-Scale Operation in Gaza

WALLA: The new Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, is planning a large-scale operation in Gaza and increasing military pressure on Hamas.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Yedioth Ahronoth: Hamas Rejected Talks Based on Witkoff’s Proposal

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

Mediators informed Israel that Hamas refused to show flexibility or engage in talks based on Witkoff’s proposal.

Israeli officials hope that measures currently under consideration will push Hamas toward a settlement.

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

US Official: Arab Plan Does Not Address Gaza’s Uninhabitability

TIMES OF ISRAEL: A US National Security Council spokesperson stated that the Arab plan adopted in Cairo on Tuesday “does not address the fact that Gaza is uninhabitable.”

Wed, Mar 5, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

4 Palestinians Injured in Ramallah and Al-Bireh

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Four Palestinians were injured during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

