LIVE BLOG: US Rejects Arab Reconstruction Plan | West Bank Raids Escalate – Day 516

A US National Security Council spokesperson claimed the Arab plan adopted in Cairo on Tuesday “does not address the fact that Gaza is uninhabitable.”
Meanwhile, four Palestinians were injured during an Israeli raid on Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.
Katz’s Advisor: Recruitment Goals Not Met
ISRAEL HAYOM: The advisor to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that recruitment goals have not been met, and the government must implement its commitments regarding recruitment.
AP: Children Dying in Gaza Due to Cold and Lack of Medical Supplies
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel’s cutting off food, fuel, medicine, and other supplies to Gaza has led to skyrocketing prices in the strip.
Humanitarian organizations are trying to distribute dwindling supplies to the most vulnerable in Gaza.
Norwegian Refugee Council communications advisor: There is no stock of tents in Gaza while aid is frozen.
UNICEF: There is not enough aid to distribute in Gaza, and the freeze on aid will have catastrophic consequences.
International Organization for Migration: We have 22,500 tents in our Jordan warehouses after shipments were blocked.
International Rescue Committee: 6.7 tons of medicine are waiting to enter Gaza.
Israel Approves Construction of Over 1,000 Housing Units in East Jerusalem
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee approved the construction of over 1,000 housing units in East Jerusalem.
KAN: Netanyahu Delayed Formation of October 7 Investigation Committee
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: Security sources revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the formation of an investigation committee into the Shin Bet’s failure on October 7, 2003, by four months.
Protesters Demonstrate at Columbia University over Naftali Bennett’s Visit
US MEDIA: Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated at Columbia University against the hosting of former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Walla: New Israeli Chief of Staff Plans Large-Scale Operation in Gaza
WALLA: The new Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, is planning a large-scale operation in Gaza and increasing military pressure on Hamas.
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hamas Rejected Talks Based on Witkoff’s Proposal
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
Mediators informed Israel that Hamas refused to show flexibility or engage in talks based on Witkoff’s proposal.
Israeli officials hope that measures currently under consideration will push Hamas toward a settlement.
US Official: Arab Plan Does Not Address Gaza’s Uninhabitability
TIMES OF ISRAEL: A US National Security Council spokesperson stated that the Arab plan adopted in Cairo on Tuesday “does not address the fact that Gaza is uninhabitable.”
4 Palestinians Injured in Ramallah and Al-Bireh
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Four Palestinians were injured during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.
