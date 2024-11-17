LIVE BLOG: War of Extermination in Beit Lahia | Hezbollah Bombs Haifa – Day 408

A horrific massacre was perpetrated in northern Gaza. Israel bombed a building in Beit Lahiya where more than 70 displaced people were sheltering, killing scores of them, including children and women.
Hezbollah bombed several sites across Israel, including the Krayot area, north of the city of Haifa.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Hezbollah Bombs Krayot Area
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombarded the Krayot area north of the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of rockets.
One Killed, Others Injured in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone opened fire on Palestinians in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding others.
Hamas Comments on Beit Lahia Massacre
HAMAS: The massacre committed by the occupation army by bombing a residential building over the heads of its residents in Beit Lahia is an attempt to perpetuate the war of extermination, ethnic cleansing, and brutal revenge against defenseless civilians.
Israeli Raids on Southern Beirut
AL-JAZEERA: New Israeli raids targeted areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
AL-JAZEERA: New Israeli raids targeted areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024
Incendiary Shells on Khiam
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces bombed the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon with incendiary shells.
Rocket from Lebanon Falls South of Akka
ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fired from southern Lebanon fell in the town of Kfar Masrik, south of Akka.
Hezbollah Attacks Ma'ale Golani Barracks
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ma’ale Golani barracks, the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade, with a rocket salvo.
96 Killed since Dawn on Sunday
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 96 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, including at least 67 in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
A horrific massacre was perpetrated in northern Gaza. Israel bombed a building in Beit Lahiya where more than 70 displaced people were sheltering, killing scores of them, including children and women.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024
Sirens Sound in Nahal Oz, Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in the Nahal Oz settlement in the Gaza Strip.
Protesters Shut Down Netanyahu's Office to Demand Swap Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Dozens of demonstrators blocked the entrance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in occupied Jerusalem, demanding the fall of the government and the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
Seven Killed in Bureiuj
AL-JAZEERA: At least seven people were killed and others were injured in the occupation’s bombing of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. The search is continuing for missing people under the rubble.
'Drone Infiltration Incident' is over - Israeli Army
ISRAEL HAYOM: The drone infiltration incident ended, and it was reported that it fell near the Rehovot junction, south of Tel Aviv.
30% of Victims of Beit Lahia Massacre Children
DIRECTOR OF HEALTH IN GAZA: The occupation deliberately bombs civilians late at night so that no one can save them.
Sirens Sound in Central Israel
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Ness Ziona and towns in central Israel after a drone was spotted being launched from the east.
ترجمة قدس| جيش الاحتلال يعلن أن الطائرة المسيرة التي استهدفت "يفني" قرب أسدود قادمة من الشرق.
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 17, 2024
Killed, Wounded in Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid on a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip killed and wounded several Palestinians.
Civil Defense 'Unable to Help People in Beit Lahia'
CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: The department received appeals from residents of a house bombed by the Israeli occupation in Beit Lahia, but we cannot move to rescue them.
At least 50 Killed in Beit Lahia
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): An Israeli bombardment of a house in the Beit Lahia market in the northern Gaza Strip left at least 50 martyrs.
Lapid Calls for Preventing Haredi Draft Refusers from Traveling
LAPID: Ultra-Orthodox Jews must commit to enlisting in the army, or they should be deprived of passports and budgets.
LAPID: Ultra-Orthodox Jews must commit to enlisting in the army, or they should be deprived of passports and budgets.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024
Israeli Raid on Southern Beirut
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the Al-Hadath area in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving dead and wounded, including women and children.
اللحظات الأولى بعد قصف الاحتلال منزل عائلة عبد العاطي في بيت لاهيا شمال قطاع غزة
— وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) November 17, 2024
