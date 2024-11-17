LIVE BLOG: War of Extermination in Beit Lahia | Hezbollah Bombs Haifa – Day 408

November 17, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
A horrific massacre was committed in Beit Lahia. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A horrific massacre was perpetrated in northern Gaza. Israel bombed a building in Beit Lahiya where more than 70 displaced people were sheltering, killing scores of them, including children and women.

Hezbollah bombed several sites across Israel, including the Krayot area, north of the city of Haifa. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Krayot Area

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombarded the Krayot area north of the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of rockets.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Others Injured in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone opened fire on Palestinians in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding others.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Comments on Beit Lahia Massacre

HAMAS: The massacre committed by the occupation army by bombing a residential building over the heads of its residents in Beit Lahia is an attempt to perpetuate the war of extermination, ethnic cleansing, and brutal revenge against defenseless civilians.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Southern Beirut

AL-JAZEERA: New Israeli raids targeted areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Incendiary Shells on Khiam

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces bombed the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon with incendiary shells.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket from Lebanon Falls South of Akka

ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fired from southern Lebanon fell in the town of Kfar Masrik, south of Akka.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Attacks Ma'ale Golani Barracks

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ma’ale Golani barracks, the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade, with a rocket salvo.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

96 Killed since Dawn on Sunday

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 96 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, including at least 67 in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Nahal Oz, Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:  Sirens are sounding in the Nahal Oz settlement in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Protesters Shut Down Netanyahu's Office to Demand Swap Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Dozens of demonstrators blocked the entrance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in occupied Jerusalem, demanding the fall of the government and the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Bureiuj

AL-JAZEERA: At least seven people were killed and others were injured in the occupation’s bombing of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. The search is continuing for missing people under the rubble.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

'Drone Infiltration Incident' is over - Israeli Army

ISRAEL HAYOM:  The drone infiltration incident ended, and it was reported that it fell near the Rehovot junction, south of Tel Aviv.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

30% of Victims of Beit Lahia Massacre Children

DIRECTOR OF HEALTH IN GAZA: The occupation deliberately bombs civilians late at night so that no one can save them.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Central Israel

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Ness Ziona and towns in central Israel after a drone was spotted being launched from the east.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid on a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip killed and wounded several Palestinians.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Civil Defense 'Unable to Help People in Beit Lahia'

CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: The department received appeals from residents of a house bombed by the Israeli occupation in Beit Lahia, but we cannot move to rescue them.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

At least 50 Killed in Beit Lahia

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): An Israeli bombardment of a house in the Beit Lahia market in the northern Gaza Strip left at least 50 martyrs.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid Calls for Preventing Haredi Draft Refusers from Traveling

LAPID: Ultra-Orthodox Jews must commit to enlisting in the army, or they should be deprived of passports and budgets.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Southern Beirut

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the Al-Hadath area in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Sun, Nov 17, 11:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving dead and wounded, including women and children.

