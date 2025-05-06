LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Sanaa Airport | Hamas Rules Out Talks amid Starvation – Day 578

Several countries, including France and China, have strongly condemned Israel’s plan to take full control of Gaza.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim said that any negotiations for a ceasefire are “meaningless” in light of Israel’s “starvation war” in the Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,615 and injured 118,752 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israel Bombs Civilian Sites in Sanaa, Including Airport and Power Stations
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli occupation launched on Tuesday a fresh wave of aggression on Yemen, specifically targeting the northern areas of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with a series of airstrikes.
One of the primary targets of these airstrikes was Sanaa International Airport, which was struck multiple times.
Israel Bombs Sanaa Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Israeli strikes hit the runways and the control tower at Sanaa Airport, as well as vital facilities including a power station and fuel tanks. At the same time, the Israeli army claimed it had completely disabled Sanaa International Airport.
Israeli Aggression on Capital Sanaa
YEMENI MEDIA: Sanaa International Airport is under Israeli attack.
Injured in Bombing of House in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone bombing of a house in the Batn al-Samin area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu Ends Court Session Early
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended his court session early, with speculation that the reason is the attack on Yemen. The Israeli newspaper Maariv stated that Netanyahu arrived at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv after leaving his court session.
Three Killed in Bombing of Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone bombing of the western Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army Issues Warning to Evacuate Sanaa Airport Area
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army warned those present in the area of Sanaa International Airport, demanding its immediate evacuation.
Hamas Rejects Trump's Accusations Regarding Control of Aid
HAMAS STATEMENT: The Hamas movement stated that Trump’s accusations against the movement of controlling humanitarian aid in Gaza are a surprising repetition of the lies of Netanyahu’s terrorist government and contradict UN reports and testimonies of humanitarian organizations in the Strip.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 48 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours. The total death toll has risen to 52,615 killed and 118,752 injured since October 7, 2023.
Gaza Health Ministry Renews Appeal for Fuel Entry
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health renewed its urgent appeal to supply the Strip’s hospitals with fuel to ensure the continuation of health services.
Death Toll Rises in Yemen as Iran Condemns US-Israeli Strikes
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The death toll from the Israeli-American bombing that targeted a factory in Yemen’s western Al-Hodeidah Governorate on Monday has risen to 46 casualties, including both dead and wounded. Iran has condemned the attack, describing it as a crime under international law.
Khan Yunis Municipality Reduces Basic Services by 30%
AL-JAZEERA: The Khan Yunis Municipality in the southern Gaza Strip announced a 30% reduction in all its essential services related to water, sanitation, waste removal, and all emergency works due to the depletion of fuel needed to operate water and health facilities
Injured in Bombing of Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in Israeli artillery shelling of Al-Sikka Street in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
Finland Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Finnish Foreign Minister stated that she is deeply concerned about Israel’s plans to expand its military operation in the Gaza Strip and urged all parties to return to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Israel’s Gaza 'Nuclear Option' and Why It Is Losing The War - Analysis
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Threat after threat, plan after plan, yet the Israeli military still fails to achieve victory on any front it fights on. None of its publicly stated objectives have been achieved in Gaza, aside from the mass murder of civilians and now, for the 19th consecutive month the Israeli leadership floats new “total victory” plans that change by the hour.
Ireland Condemns Israel Preventing Aid Entry to Gaza
IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER: The Irish Foreign Minister stated that they feel deep dismay and revulsion at Israel’s continued prevention of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza
UN: Israeli Plan for Gaza Contrary to What is Needed
UN OCHA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs 1 stated that the Israeli plan regarding Gaza is contrary to what is needed, and what they need is the opening of the crossings. It added that the Israeli plan regarding Gaza does not meet the level of humanitarian principles.
US Universities Rally against Detentions of Pro-Palestine Students, Scholars
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Coordinated protests were held this week at Columbia University in New York, Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and Tufts University in Massachusetts, as students and faculty rallied against the arrests of academics and students who expressed support for the Palestinian cause.
US Universities Rally against Detentions of Pro-Palestine Students, Scholars
Killed, Injured in Bombing of Khan Yunis City
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli drone fire in the Qizan Rashwan area, southwest of Khan Yunis city.
UNRWA: Hundreds of Thousands in Gaza Eat One Meal Every Two or Three Days
URWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza eat one meal every two or three days due to the starvation policy that Israel continues to implement in the Strip by closing crossings and preventing the entry of relief aid for more than two months.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital: Strip's Hospitals Threatened With Shutdown
AL-JAZEERA: The spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah told Al Jazeera that the Strip’s hospitals are threatened with shutdown due to the prevention of fuel.
Ceasefire Talks Pointless amid ‘Starvation War,’ Says Hamas Leader
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, said “There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue”.
Hamas: Occupation Reproducing Cycle of Failure
HAMAS STATEMENT: The Hamas movement stated that the occupation’s approval of plans to expand its operation in the Gaza Strip is a clear decision to sacrifice Israeli prisoners.
It added that the occupation is reproducing the cycle of failure it began 18 months ago without succeeding in achieving any of its declared goals, and Netanyahu’s statements confirm his insistence on committing more war crimes against innocents in the Strip with full American cover.
11 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
China Opposes Israeli Military Operations in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that it opposes the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.
Hamas: Any Negotiations Meaningless amid Starvation War
AFP: Member of the political bureau in the Hamas movement, Basem Naim, affirmed that any negotiations for a ceasefire are “meaningless” in light of the Israeli “starvation war” in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to pressure the Israeli government to stop the “starvation crime.”
Seven Killed in Israeli Bombing of Gaza Strip since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
France Condemns Israel's Plan to Control Gaza
FRENCH MEDIA: Agence France-Presse quoted French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot as saying: “We strongly condemn Israel’s plan to control the Gaza Strip.”
Barrot told French radio “RTL” that “this is unacceptable,” considering that the Israeli government is “violating humanitarian law.”
He added that “the most urgent need is a ceasefire and the unhindered arrival of humanitarian aid.”
Ben-Gvir: We Want to Wage War Until Complete Victory
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio quoted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as saying: “We want to wage war until complete victory, and in this way, we increase the chance of the return of the kidnapped.”
Israeli Army Chief Warns Expanding Gaza Assault Could Endanger Captives
Sirens Sounding in Gaza Envelope
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens are sounding in Netiv HaAsara in the Gaza envelope.
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation stated that sirens in the Gaza envelope sounded due to a misdiagnosis.
Child Killed Due to Wounds in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A child succumbed to wounds sustained in a bombing of a house in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Decline in Number of Travelers at Ben Gurion Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported a decline in the number of travelers at Ben Gurion Airport after foreign airlines canceled their flights to Israel.
Lapid: Netanyahu's Government Will Not Be Able to Manage Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Maariv newspaper quoted Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government cannot manage anything and will not be able to manage Gaza.
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Drone Fire Southeast of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli drone fire in the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis city.
