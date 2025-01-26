LIVE BLOG: Israel Closes Netzarim | Mobilization on Lebanese-Israeli Border – Day 478

HAMAS:

“We are coordinating with mediators regarding the occupation’s prevention of displaced persons returning to the north, which violates the ceasefire agreement.”

“The occupation delays under the pretext of captive Arbel Yehud, despite us informing mediators that she is alive and we guarantee her release.”

“We hold the occupation accountable for disrupting the agreement and are responsibly working with mediators toward a resolution that ensures the return of displaced persons.”