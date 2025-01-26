LIVE BLOG: Israel Closes Netzarim | Mobilization on Lebanese-Israeli Border – Day 478

Thousands of displaced Palestinians seek to return to northern Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel continues to maintain a closure around Netzarim despite earlier commitments to withdraw. 

Meanwhile, heightened military mobilization along the Israeli-Lebanese border is accompanied by Israeli forces opening fire on civilians attempting to return to their towns.

Sun, Jan 26, 12:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Soldier Killed by Israeli Fire

AL-JAZEERA: The Lebanese Army announced the death of a soldier and the injury of another after being fired upon by Israeli forces in Marwahin and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Holds Israel Responsible for Ceasefire Disruption

HAMAS:

“We are coordinating with mediators regarding the occupation’s prevention of displaced persons returning to the north, which violates the ceasefire agreement.”

“The occupation delays under the pretext of captive Arbel Yehud, despite us informing mediators that she is alive and we guarantee her release.”

“We hold the occupation accountable for disrupting the agreement and are responsibly working with mediators toward a resolution that ensures the return of displaced persons.”

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Sa'ar Thanks Trump for Lifting 2,000-Pound Bomb Ban

AL JAZEERA: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed gratitude to  President Donald Trump for lifting the ban on exporting 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Mikati Urges Ceasefire Sponsors to Restrain Israel

AL JAZEERA:

Lebanese caretaker PM called on ceasefire sponsors to restrain Israel and compel its withdrawal, warning:

“Any deviation from the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701 will have severe consequences.”

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Government Warns against Approaching Netzarim

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

“The occupation has not fulfilled its commitments and remains in the Rashid and Salah Al-Din streets since 8 AM.”

“Avoid the area due to the risk of occupation gunfire.”

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Health Ministry: Two Dead, 31 Injured by Israeli Fire

AL JAZEERA: The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that two citizens were killed, and 31 injured by Israeli gunfire targeting returnees in southern Lebanon.

 

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Border Security Alert near Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli media reported heightened security near the Lebanese border amid concerns of resumed fighting and GPS system disruptions in northern Israel.

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich Supports Relocation of Gaza Residents

AL JAZEERA: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated plans to work with PM Netanyahu to implement the relocation of Gaza residents to neighboring countries.

Sun, Jan 26, 12:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump Advocates Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza

REUTERS: Former US President Donald Trump proposed relocating large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting it could be temporary or permanent. He added: “Given Gaza’s destruction, I prefer involving Arab countries to build housing elsewhere for those moved.”

