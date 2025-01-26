LIVE BLOG: Israel Closes Netzarim | Mobilization on Lebanese-Israeli Border – Day 478

Israel continues to maintain a closure around Netzarim despite earlier commitments to withdraw.
Meanwhile, heightened military mobilization along the Israeli-Lebanese border is accompanied by Israeli forces opening fire on civilians attempting to return to their towns.
Click here for previous blogs.
Lebanese Soldier Killed by Israeli Fire
AL-JAZEERA: The Lebanese Army announced the death of a soldier and the injury of another after being fired upon by Israeli forces in Marwahin and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.
Hamas Holds Israel Responsible for Ceasefire Disruption
HAMAS:
“We are coordinating with mediators regarding the occupation’s prevention of displaced persons returning to the north, which violates the ceasefire agreement.”
“The occupation delays under the pretext of captive Arbel Yehud, despite us informing mediators that she is alive and we guarantee her release.”
“We hold the occupation accountable for disrupting the agreement and are responsibly working with mediators toward a resolution that ensures the return of displaced persons.”
Sa'ar Thanks Trump for Lifting 2,000-Pound Bomb Ban
AL JAZEERA: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump for lifting the ban on exporting 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.
Mikati Urges Ceasefire Sponsors to Restrain Israel
AL JAZEERA:
Lebanese caretaker PM called on ceasefire sponsors to restrain Israel and compel its withdrawal, warning:
“Any deviation from the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701 will have severe consequences.”
Gaza Government Warns against Approaching Netzarim
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
“The occupation has not fulfilled its commitments and remains in the Rashid and Salah Al-Din streets since 8 AM.”
“Avoid the area due to the risk of occupation gunfire.”
Tens of thousands of Palestinians at the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza 🇵🇸 prevented by Israeli 🇮🇱 occupation forces from returning to northern Gaza.
Proof, if it was ever needed, that occupation is imprisonment.pic.twitter.com/0znrQKi4Pw
— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 26, 2025
Lebanese Health Ministry: Two Dead, 31 Injured by Israeli Fire
AL JAZEERA: The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that two citizens were killed, and 31 injured by Israeli gunfire targeting returnees in southern Lebanon.
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese civilians attempting to return to the village of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/mIdPWorBkg
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 26, 2025
Israeli Media: Border Security Alert near Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli media reported heightened security near the Lebanese border amid concerns of resumed fighting and GPS system disruptions in northern Israel.
Smotrich Supports Relocation of Gaza Residents
AL JAZEERA: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated plans to work with PM Netanyahu to implement the relocation of Gaza residents to neighboring countries.
Trump Advocates Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza
REUTERS: Former US President Donald Trump proposed relocating large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting it could be temporary or permanent. He added: “Given Gaza’s destruction, I prefer involving Arab countries to build housing elsewhere for those moved.”
Does no one in the media know what it’s called when you “clean out” an ethnic group and expel them from their land?
“Trump Calls For Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians From Gaza,” that is your headline. pic.twitter.com/tPPFTZSvR9
— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) January 26, 2025
Be the first to comment