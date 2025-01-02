LIVEBLOG: Israeli Army Kills Scores in Gaza, Assassinates Police Chief | Katz: Haredim Will Be Recruited – Day 454

At least 11 displaced Palestinians were killed, and others injured, after Israeli occupation forces targeted tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Gaza’s interior ministry reported that the Israeli army assassinated Major General Mahmoud Salah, the Director-General of Police, along with Hussam Shahwan, a member of the Police Command Council, during the bombardment of Al-Mawasi.
Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that the proposed conscription law could result in tens of thousands of Haredim being drafted into military service for the first time, pending approval.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,553 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,379 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Raid in Al-Sabra Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.
Israeli Artillery Shelling of Al-Awda Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza, in an escalation that has been targeting hospitals in the north of the Strip since morning.
Israel Sets Fire to Areas near Indonesian Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Isreali occupation forces set fire to a number of schools and homes around the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Photojournalist Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian photojournalist Hassan Al-Qishawi was killed after being targeted by a missile from an Israeli drone west of Gaza City.
عاجل| الإعلان عن ارتقاء الصحفي حسن القيشاوي، جراء قصفه بصاروخ مسيرة إسرائيلية، غرب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/VUca3X5N7Q
— القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) January 2, 2025
Three Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people northwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Injured by Israeli Shelling on Al-Zawaida
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid in Sheikh Radwan
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the Al-Danf family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
Renewed Clashes in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA (citing local sources): Clashes have resumed between Palestinian Authority security forces and resistance fighters around the Jenin camp in the West Bank.
Two Days after Speaking to the Palestine Chronicle – Jenin Journalist Killed by Palestinian Authority
Six Killed in Sheja'iyya, Jalaa
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli attack on a gathering of citizens on Kashko Street in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
Al-Quds Brigades Fire Barrage of Rockets
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced the bombing of Hulit in the Gaza envelope with a barrage of 107 rockets.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,581 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,438 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
🚨UNRWA Teacher Loses Entire Family in Israeli Attack Despite White Flags
Hassan Khalid Al-Sharim, a Palestinian teacher, lost his wife and children in a deliberate Israeli attack despite prior UN coordination for their safe exit in Nuseirat refugee camp, #Gaza. Ambulance crews… https://t.co/W7KhqpyVQ6 pic.twitter.com/fQgmp7GXaN
— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) January 1, 2025
Rocket Fired from Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it intercepted a rocket fired from the southern Gaza Strip towards the settlement of Holit in the envelope area.
Al-Quds Brigades Dealt with Captive's Suicide Attempt
ABU HAMZA:
Three days ago, our medical teams dealt with a suicide attempt by one of our prisoners.
We succeeded in saving the prisoner’s life after he attempted suicide due to his psychological condition.
The prisoner’s psychological condition deteriorated after Netanyahu’s government imposed new conditions that led to the failure of his release.
⚡️The military spokesman for Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza:
Three days ago, one of our medical teams dealt with a suicide attempt by a prisoner held by one of the security units of Saraya Al-Quds.
The medical team successfully saved the prisoner’s life after his attempt, caused… pic.twitter.com/hslcRXZWEF
— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) January 2, 2025
Israeli Incursion in Lebanese Town
LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: An Israeli army patrol has penetrated the town of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon for the first time since the war broke out on September 23.
Killed, Wounded in Northern, Central Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
Seven people were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombardment on the east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
The death toll from an Israeli air strike on Palestinians in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, in northern Gaza, has risen to ten.
Smotrich Slams Ben-Gvir
SMOTRICH:
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s vote against the budget law on Tuesday was disgraceful.
Ben-Gvir risked bringing down the right-wing government before the Trump administration arrived in the White House.
Katz Vows Recruitment of Tens of Thousands of Haredim
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER KATZ: The new conscription law, when completed, will lead to tens of thousands of Haredim being drafted for the first time.
Gantz: A Deal Must Be Struck
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Gantz): A deal must be struck to return the captives, even if in stages, so that we do not leave any of them behind.
Israel Assassinates Police Chief in Gaza
GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY: The Israeli army assassinated the Director-General of Police, Major General Mahmoud Salah, as well as Hussam Shahwan, a member of the Police Command Council, following an Israeli bombardment of the tents of the displaced in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of the besieged Strip.
GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY: The Israeli army assassinated the Director-General of Police, Major General Mahmoud Salah, as well as Hussam Shahwan, a member of the Police Command Council, following an Israeli bombardment of the tents of the displaced in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis,… pic.twitter.com/2uHbm3cK76
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2025
28 Soldiers Committed Suicide during War
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 28 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since the beginning of the war on October 7, including 16 reservists, the highest number in 13 years.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 28 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since the beginning of the war on October 7, including 16 reservists, the highest number in 13 years. pic.twitter.com/vvI8yqDqU9
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2025
Two Killed, Others Wounded in Bani Suhaila
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.
1400 Israeli Raids on Gaza in December
ISRAELI ARMY: We carried out more than 1,400 air strikes on targets in Gaza in December alone, an average of 45 per day.
Tulkarm Battalion Detonates Explosive Device in Israeli Vehicle
TULKARM BATTALION: Our fighters detonated an explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle during the occupation army’s storming of the Anabta area in the northern occupied West Bank.
🔻 تفجير عبوة في قوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحام بلدة عنبتا شرق طولكرم pic.twitter.com/AEAf9rc4mt
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) January 2, 2025
11 Displaced Palestinians Killed in Mawasi
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 displaced Palestinians were killed and others were injured, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting their tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 displaced Palestinians were killed and others were injured, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting their tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/UXo7nIN56R
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 2, 2025
Israeli Soldier Injured in Ramming Operation
ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was slightly injured in a run-over attack in the central West Bank.
#BREAKING | Israeli Occupation Forces announced that a ramming attack took place near the Hashmonaim checkpoint in the central occupied #WestBank, particularly near the town of Deis Qadis.
Media reports added that a female IOF soldier was injured.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/5nEj0ln6dO
— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 1, 2025
Gaza Negotiations Continue - Israeli Media
CHANNEL 13 (citing Israeli officials): The Gaza negotiations have not reached a dead end, and that discussions are continuing regarding the first phase of the deal.
KAN: Tel Aviv and Hamas reached, through mediators, “understandings” regarding a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, during which it was decided to “postpone discussion of the controversial issues in the negotiations until the second stage of the agreement.”
