LIVEBLOG: Israeli Army Kills Scores in Gaza, Assassinates Police Chief | Katz: Haredim Will Be Recruited – Day 454

January 2, 2025
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 11 displaced Palestinians were killed, and others injured, after Israeli occupation forces targeted tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s interior ministry reported that the Israeli army assassinated Major General Mahmoud Salah, the Director-General of Police, along with Hussam Shahwan, a member of the Police Command Council, during the bombardment of Al-Mawasi.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that the proposed conscription law could result in tens of thousands of Haredim being drafted into military service for the first time, pending approval.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,553 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,379 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Jan 2, 7:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid in Al-Sabra Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

Thu, Jan 2, 7:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling of Al-Awda Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza, in an escalation that has been targeting hospitals in the north of the Strip since morning.

Thu, Jan 2, 7:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Sets Fire to Areas near Indonesian Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Isreali occupation forces set fire to a number of schools and homes around the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Jan 2, 7:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Photojournalist Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian photojournalist Hassan Al-Qishawi was killed after being targeted by a missile from an Israeli drone west of Gaza City.

Thu, Jan 2, 7:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people northwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured by Israeli Shelling on Al-Zawaida

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid in Sheikh Radwan

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the Al-Danf family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA (citing local sources): Clashes have resumed between Palestinian Authority security forces and resistance fighters around the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

Two Days after Speaking to the Palestine Chronicle – Jenin Journalist Killed by Palestinian Authority

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Six Killed in Sheja'iyya, Jalaa

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli attack on a gathering of citizens on Kashko Street in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Fire Barrage of Rockets

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced the bombing of Hulit in the Gaza envelope with a barrage of 107 rockets.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,581 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,438 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Fired from Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it intercepted a rocket fired from the southern Gaza Strip towards the settlement of Holit in the envelope area.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Dealt with Captive's Suicide Attempt

ABU HAMZA:

Three days ago, our medical teams dealt with a suicide attempt by one of our prisoners.

We succeeded in saving the prisoner’s life after he attempted suicide due to his psychological condition.

The prisoner’s psychological condition deteriorated after Netanyahu’s government imposed new conditions that led to the failure of his release.

Thu, Jan 2, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Incursion in Lebanese Town

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: An Israeli army patrol has penetrated the town of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon for the first time since the war broke out on September 23.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Northern, Central Gaza

AL-JAZEERA:

Seven people were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombardment on the east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

The death toll from an Israeli air strike on Palestinians in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, in northern Gaza, has risen to ten.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich Slams Ben-Gvir

SMOTRICH:

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s vote against the budget law on Tuesday was disgraceful.

Ben-Gvir risked bringing down the right-wing government before the Trump administration arrived in the White House.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Katz Vows Recruitment of Tens of Thousands of Haredim

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER KATZ: The new conscription law, when completed, will lead to tens of thousands of Haredim being drafted for the first time.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Gantz: A Deal Must Be Struck

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Gantz): A deal must be struck to return the captives, even if in stages, so that we do not leave any of them behind.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Assassinates Police Chief in Gaza

GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY: The Israeli army assassinated the Director-General of Police, Major General Mahmoud Salah, as well as Hussam Shahwan, a member of the Police Command Council, following an Israeli bombardment of the tents of the displaced in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, south of the besieged Strip.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

28 Soldiers Committed Suicide during War

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 28 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since the beginning of the war on October 7, including 16 reservists, the highest number in 13 years.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, Others Wounded in Bani Suhaila

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

1400 Israeli Raids on Gaza in December

ISRAELI ARMY: We carried out more than 1,400 air strikes on targets in Gaza in December alone, an average of 45 per day.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Tulkarm Battalion Detonates Explosive Device in Israeli Vehicle

TULKARM BATTALION: Our fighters detonated an explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle during the occupation army’s storming of the Anabta area in the northern occupied West Bank.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

11 Displaced Palestinians Killed in Mawasi

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 displaced Palestinians were killed and others were injured, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting their tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Injured in Ramming Operation

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was slightly injured in a run-over attack in the central West Bank.

Thu, Jan 2, 11:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Negotiations Continue - Israeli Media

CHANNEL 13 (citing Israeli officials): The Gaza negotiations have not reached a dead end, and that discussions are continuing regarding the first phase of the deal.

KAN: Tel Aviv and Hamas reached, through mediators, “understandings” regarding a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, during which it was decided to “postpone discussion of the controversial issues in the negotiations until the second stage of the agreement.”

