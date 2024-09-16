Looming Famine – Only One Bakery Remains Open in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

With five of six bakeries already shut down in the north of Gaza due to Israel’s continued obstruction of fuel entry, Palestinians fear imminent famine.

Palestinians in the north of the besieged Gaza Strip have warned of a looming famine with five of the existing six bakeries forced to shut down due to the Israeli occupation army’s tight embargo of essential commodities entry including fuel into the Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Five out of six bakeries in northern Gaza have shut down due to Israel’s blockade on the entry of fuel and raw materials needed to produce bread,” Kamel Ajjour, a bakery owner, told Anadolu on Sunday.

Ajjour informed the news agency that his bakery is the only one functioning in the north at present and risks shutting down within a week if Israel does not lift its blockade and allow the entry of fuel.

“The supply of critical ingredients such as flour, sugar, and yeast has been significantly reduced for nearly a month,” he told Anadolu.

On September 7, an infant died as a result of severe malnutrition and inadequate medical treatment in Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The death of Yaqin al-Ashtal brings to 37 the total number of Palestinians who have died due to Israel’s blockade of essential food and medicine in Gaza.

Citing medical sources WAFA said the infant succumbed to both malnutrition and dehydration amidst a severe shortage of supplies.

Israel Violates ICJ Orders

Several United Nations agencies and international organizations have warned of an imminent famine in the besieged strip due to Israel’s obstruction of aid entry into Gaza.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on September 9 that almost a year into Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, more than 2.2 million Palestinians are still in urgent need of food and aid.

“11 months of war in Gaza, and 2.2 million people are still in dire need of food and livelihood assistance,” the UN agency said on X.

The WFP added that despite its commitment to deliver aid, “evacuation orders are hindering our efforts, and needs are on the rise. A ceasefire is needed!”

In May this year, Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel of violating the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) “legally binding orders by obstructing the entry of lifesaving aid and services into Gaza.”

“Since January 2024, the court has twice ordered provisional measures requiring Israel to enable the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance as part of South Africa’s case alleging that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention of 1948,” the organization noted.

“Despite children dying from starvation and famine in Gaza, the Israeli authorities are still blocking aid critical for the survival of Gaza’s population in defiance of the World Court,” Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, Omar Shakir said.

Earlier in February, Amnesty International echoed a similar position by emphasizing that Israel has failed “to ensure sufficient life-saving goods and services” from reaching a population at risk of genocide and on the brink of famine.”

Amnesty blamed Israel’s relentless bombardment and the tightening of its 16-year-long illegal blockade for the situation in Gaza.

“They have also failed to lift restrictions on the entry of life-saving goods, or open additional aid access points and crossings, or put in place an effective system to protect humanitarians from attack,” Amnesty added.

Gaza Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,413 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)