‘Major Aggression’ – Al-Moussawi Urges Diplomatic Action over Beirut Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli attack on Beirut killed at least four people, including a woman, and injured seven others.

Lebanese MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi has condemned Israel’s latest attack on a residential building in Beirut as “a major act of aggression” that signals a significant escalation in the situation.

“We hold the international community and Washington responsible for this crime,” al-Moussawi told NBC News on Tuesday morning.

The moment an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in Dahye, in the southern suburb of Beirut.

The attack killed at least four people, including a woman, and injured seven others, according to Lebanese media reports.

Describing the situation as “no longer tolerable,” the Loyalty to Resistance Bloc MP stressed that the world was “watching our children being targeted while they sleep,” adding that there was “no pretext for targeting civilians.”

Ceasefire Violation

Al-Moussawi called for the activation of top-level diplomacy, saying that the government “must summon the ambassadors of major powers.”

He stressed that “we are not warmongers” and added that “the enemy (Israel) is the one who declared the end of the ceasefire agreement through its ongoing raids and violations in the South, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs.”

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi: – "What happened was a major aggression and took the situation to a completely different level. We hold the international community and Washington responsible for this crime." – "We heard the condemnation of the president…"

The MP further said that “when the Lebanese state declares that the enemy is violating the agreement, it must activate the highest level of diplomacy to find solutions.”

Hezbollah’s ‘Utmost Patience’

Meanwhile, another Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP, Ali Ammar, told the Lebanese news platform Al Mayadeen that “Hezbollah is exercising the utmost patience and restraint, but patience has its limits. We are waiting, and resistance continues.”

Ammar added that “the Resistance is at full strength, prepared, and has more than compensated for all its losses,” stressing this is “not mere rhetoric to boost morale.”

“The only language that works against the enemy is the language of resistance and steadfastness,” he continued.

According to Al Mayadeen, the attack came without warning from Israel and instead was executed based on information issued by the Israeli Shin Bet internal intelligence agency.

The report noted that the Israeli army and Shin Bet claimed their strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure. However, reported Al Mayadeen, sources confirm that one of the victims of the strikes “was a regular party member, not a leader.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)