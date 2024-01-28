Major Escalation in Jordan – Resistance Roundup – Day 114

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Just when the Americans thought that they had established their own deterrence strategy in the Middle East, Arab Resistance struck a US military base in eastern Jordan.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and Lebanese attacks at the northern Israeli borders continued unabated.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Jourat Al-Aqqad area, west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “WATCH: The shelling of Zionist infantry forces on the axes of advance in the central region with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted 3 Zionist military vehicles with RPG shells in Al-Amal neighborhood and Jourat Al-Aqqad, west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “We bombarded with mortar shells Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Tal Al-Hawa area, southwest of Gaza City. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers using machine guns and appropriate weapons on the axes of advance in the Al-Amal neighborhood, Al-Maskar and Abasan Al-Kabira in Khan Yunis.

“We blew up a Zionist Merkava tank with a high-explosive barrel bomb in the axis of advance in Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis. “Saraya Al-Quds bombs the settlements of the Gaza envelope with concentrated rocket barrages.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:33 PM, on Sunday 28-01-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the Birkat Risha site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM, on Sunday 28-01-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Ramim barracks and its vicinity with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM, on Sunday 28-01-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Hounin barracks and its vicinity with a Burkan missile, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:50 PM, on Sunday 28-01-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Tel Sha’ir site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the evening on Sunday, 28/01/2024 targeted the Khirbet Maar base with two Falaq-1 rockets, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 pm on Sunday, 28/01/2024 targeted the Al-Rahib site with Burkan missiles, and it was hit directly.”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq

“In continuation of our path in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the massacres of the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, yesterday Saturday 27-01-2024, attacked the occupation base in Khirbet Adnan in Syria with drones. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, this morning, targeted four enemy bases using drones. Three of them are in Syria, and they are Al-Shaddadi Base, Al-Rukban Base, and Al-Tanf Base, while and the fourth is inside our occupied Palestinian lands, and is the Zevulun naval facility.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq today 28-01-2024, attacked the occupation base near Erbil airport in northern Iraq with drones. “In 100 days, we carried out 178 attacks using drones and rockets in Iraq, Syria, and the occupied lands (Palestine). “An official in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq declares responsibility for the drone attack on the American site on the Syrian-Jordanian border this morning that left 3 US soldiers dead and over 35 wounded.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)