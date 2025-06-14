Major Fire Erupts at Iran’s South Pars Gas Field after Israeli Drone Strike

Israel targets key energy infrastructure in Iran’s Bushehr Province for the first time, halting major gas production.

Iranian media reported on Saturday that a major fire broke out at the South Pars gas field in southern Iran’s Bushehr Province following an Israeli drone strike on key energy infrastructure.

According to Fars News Agency, “the Zionist entity targeted facilities of the South Pars gas field in Kangan Port, Bushehr Province.”

The site lies on the Arabian Gulf near Iran’s maritime border with Qatar. Footage circulating on local platforms showed large flames engulfing part of the facility, specifically in the fourth phase of the Pars refinery.

Tasnim News Agency confirmed the incident, stating that the blaze erupted in one of the four units of Phase 14, forcing a temporary halt in production.

As a result, around 12 million cubic meters of gas per day from Phase 14 were taken offline until the damaged unit can resume operations.

This marks the first time Israeli forces have targeted Iran’s southern Gulf region, signaling a significant escalation in the military confrontation that began on Friday.

A powerful explosion was reported at Kangan Port in Iran's Bushehr Province. Local sources say Israeli drone strikes ignited fires at South Pars gas facilities.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that air defense systems in Bushehr Province had intercepted incoming Israeli missiles. However, it did not specify whether any missiles were successfully destroyed.

In a separate development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that Iranian authorities had confirmed the Bushehr nuclear reactor was not targeted and that radiation levels at the Natanz nuclear site remain within normal limits.

Strategic Significance of South Pars

The South Pars gas field is one of Iran’s most critical energy assets, producing approximately 34 billion cubic feet of gas daily—around 7% of the world’s total output.

The gas is used entirely for domestic consumption, powering Iran’s electricity grid, industrial sector, and transport systems.

According to energy consultancy FGE, Iran processes roughly 2.6 million barrels per day of oil and condensates, with similar volumes exported primarily through Kharg Island.

While the country’s oil facilities are mainly located in Khuzestan Province, its gas infrastructure is centered in Bushehr, with condensate production tied to the South Pars field.

