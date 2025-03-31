Making a Difference Starts Here: Protect Independent Journalism and the Gaza Miracle

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dear Reader,

“Out of difficulties grow miracles,” wrote 17th-century French philosopher Jean de La Bruyère.

This truth is as relevant today as it was then. Gaza is one such miracle, and its people, its children, its journalists, its medical workers, its faith, and its resilience are all living examples of that miracle.

While we don’t claim to be part of any miracles, we take great pride in what we have achieved with so little.

The Palestine Chronicle has evolved from a trusted independent newspaper into a global network of professional journalism. We report in multiple languages and are deeply committed to the struggle for truth and justice in and beyond Palestine.

The Chronicle now stands as a model of independent, courageous journalism—embraced by many, but feared and resisted by others.

Undeterred, we continue to be guided by the Gaza miracle. We remain firm in our belief that truth will prevail and justice will follow, sustained by the solidarity we receive from readers like you, all around the world.

We are feared because our model is not driven by money, political agendas, or factional loyalties. This makes us a threat to those who rely on such influences, and are also wary of the truth.

If media models like ours succeed, those who tailor their coverage to please the powerful are at risk.

We are committed to advancing this model. We insist on being an exception—where only truth, justice, equality, and fairness matter.

We invite you to join us. By donating, subscribing, spreading the word, engaging with our content, or offering words of encouragement, you become part of our global family.

To donate, Paypal | GoFundMe | Or by post: People Media Project: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, US

Thank you for your solidarity. Making a difference starts here.

The Palestine Chronicle Family