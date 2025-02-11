‘Many Reservations’ – Hamas Details Israeli Violations of Ceasefire Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas “documented the occupation’s violations and continuously provided them to mediators, yet the occupation persists in its breaches,” a Palestinian Resistance official said.

Hamas has “many reservations about the Israeli occupation’s failure to comply” with the Gaza ceasefire agreement, a Palestinian Resistance leader has said.

One of the key confirmations of Israel’s non-compliance is the daily violations, such as the continued presence of reconnaissance drones, the unnamed official reportedly told the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen channel on Monday.

The official explained that gunfire against Palestinians persisted during the implementation of the agreement, tanks trespassed the permitted distance, and violations also included preventing the entry of heavy equipment, certain medical supplies, and caravans, Al Mayadeen reported.

“It is clear Israel will not commit to implementing the second phase of the agreement, especially given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on the displacement and ethnic cleansing plot,” the official added.

The statements come after the spokesperson for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced on Monday that the captive exchange set for February 15 has been postponed until further notice. This was due to the ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Commitment to Deal

Hamas affirmed on Monday “its commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the zionist occupation abides by them.”

The movement said in a statement that it “has fulfilled all its obligations precisely and within the agreed deadlines.”

However, Israel “has not adhered” to the terms of the agreement, said Hamas, and has instead “committed multiple violations.”

These include delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting “our people with bombings and gunfire, killing many across various areas of the Strip,” obstructing the entry of essential shelter supplies, including tents, prefabricated homes, fuel, and rubble removal equipment needed to retrieve bodies, and delaying the entry of medical supplies and necessities required to restore hospitals and the healthcare sector.

Hamas said it has “documented the occupation’s violations and continuously provided them to mediators, yet the occupation persists in its breaches.”

‘Warning Message’

The movement called for “strict adherence to the agreement and not subjecting it to selectivity, by prioritizing less critical matters while delaying and obstructing the most urgent and important ones.”

“The postponement of prisoner releases serves as a warning message to the occupation and a means of exerting pressure for precise compliance with the agreement’s terms,” Hamas emphasized.

The movement noted that it had “deliberately” made this announcement five full days before the scheduled detainee exchange “in order to give mediators sufficient time to pressure the occupation into fulfilling its obligations and to keep the door open for implementing the exchange on time if the occupation adheres to its obligations.”

(Al Mayadeen, PC)