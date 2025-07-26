Masood Khan on The FloodGate: Linking Palestine and Kashmir

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Masood Khan joins The FloodGate for a timely discussion on the shared colonial histories and liberation struggles of Kashmir and Palestine.

In a new episode of The FloodGate podcast, Ramzy Baroud and Abdulla Moaswes speak with Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, China, and the UN.

The conversation focuses on the shared colonial histories and ongoing struggles for self-determination in Palestine and Kashmir.

Khan reflects on the growing ties between India and Israel, the impact of occupation on both peoples, and the need for global solidarity rooted in anti-colonial principles.

The episode draws connections between the two regions, situating them within broader frameworks of settler colonialism and resistance.

(The Palestine Chroncile)