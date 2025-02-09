Mass Graves and Skeletons Found in Netzarim after Israeli Withdrawal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 48,000, with bodies found in Netzarim following Israel’s withdrawal, while humanitarian aid remains blocked despite a ceasefire agreement.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing assault has risen to 48,189, with 111,640 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The grim statistics come as bodies and skeletons of Palestinians were found in areas previously occupied by Israeli forces in the Netzarim axis in central Gaza.

In its daily report, the ministry stated that eight more Palestinians were killed within the past 24 hours, including seven whose remains were retrieved from under the rubble and one who succumbed to injuries sustained during the Israeli offensive.

The ministry warned that many victims remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings and in open areas, but ambulance and rescue teams are unable to reach them due to Israeli restrictions.

⚠️TW: Decapitated heads, rotting corpses, hacked bodies, skeletal remains discovered in the “Netzarim corridor” after the IDF withdrew today Israelis soldiers barbecued, played football & threw parties in that same corridor, right next to piles of Gazans they savagely murdered! pic.twitter.com/MY8tALy7ai — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) February 9, 2025

The war, carried out with full U.S. support, has also resulted in over 14,000 missing persons, in addition to widespread destruction across the enclave.

Palestinian sources confirmed the discovery of bodies and skeletal remains in the Netzarim corridor, which Israeli forces vacated as part of the ceasefire agreement. Footage released by Shehab News Agency revealed the widespread destruction in Netzarim, Al-Maghraqa, and Juhar al-Dik.

The Israeli army had earlier completed its withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor, which had divided the Gaza Strip for months. The Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza stated that movement through Salah al-Din and Rashid Streets remains restricted, with vehicles subject to searches before being allowed to pass through Salah al-Din Street. Rashid Street remains open only to pedestrians.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces continue to target Palestinians through airstrikes and sniper fire. On Sunday, the Israeli army claimed to have opened fire on “a number of suspects” in northern Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanou accused Israel of obstructing the humanitarian provisions of the ceasefire agreement, particularly the entry of tents, fuel, and heavy equipment. He called on mediators to pressure Israel into complying with the deal to ensure the delivery of essential medical and relief supplies.

On Friday, the head of Gaza’s government media office, Salama Maarouf, said the humanitarian situation remains critical, with Israeli authorities delaying aid shipments. Since January 19, only 8,500 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza, despite an agreement allowing for 12,000 trucks.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel took effect on January 19 and is expected to last for 42 days. Negotiations for subsequent phases are ongoing, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

(PC, AJA)