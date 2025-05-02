Massacre in Al-Bureij, Airstrikes across Gaza as Israeli Offensive Grows

Israeli airstrikes and shelling intensified across the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least 15 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a massacre in the Al-Bureij refugee camp on Friday and continued bombing residential areas across the Gaza Strip, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government prepares to approve plans for a broader military assault.

According to Al-Jazeera, an Israeli airstrike at dawn targeted a home belonging to the Abu Zeina family in central Al-Bureij, killing at least eight Palestinians. Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelled areas north of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

Airstrikes have continued across the Strip in the past several hours, from north to south. Medical sources told Al-Jazeera that at least 15 Palestinians were killed since dawn.

Among the victims were three Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, which was also hit by artillery fire in its eastern districts.

Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, killing 8 Palestinians — including 3 women. The massacre is part of Israel's ongoing assault on densely populated civilian areas.

In Beit Lahia, an Al-Jazeera correspondent reported several injuries caused by Israeli drone strikes.

Further south, a child was killed by an Israeli drone in the Qizan al-Najjar area of Khan Yunis.

Another Palestinian died from injuries sustained in a previous Israeli attack on displaced people’s tents in the overcrowded Al-Mawasi area, west of the city. Khan Yunis itself was hit by airstrikes, while in nearby Rafah, Israeli forces demolished residential blocks in the Musbah neighborhood.

As attacks escalate, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu is scheduled to hold high-level security consultations with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and other military leaders to approve a new phase of operations in Gaza. The expansion is reportedly linked to the breakdown in prisoner exchange negotiations.

Despite ongoing military pressure, sources say Hamas remains firm in its position during negotiations—refusing to disarm and demanding clear terms and duration for any potential prisoner exchange agreement.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)