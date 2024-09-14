Massacres and Destruction – Israeli Army Launches New Strikes, Scores Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army carried out new massacres in Gaza on Saturday, killing and wounding scores of Palestinian civilians throughout the Strip.

Two massacres were committed in Gaza City on Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of 15 people, according to Al-Jazeera. The Israeli army has also intensified its bombing of the northern Gaza Strip, following threats to launch a new military operation in the region.

According to Civil Defense reports, five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike near Dar Al-Arqam School in the Ard Al-Shanti area, northwest of Gaza City.

Additionally, ten Palestinians, including three children and three women, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The victims and the wounded were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital where many remain in critical condition.

In the Shejaiyya neighborhood, also located east of Gaza City, the occupation forces bombed a house for the second time today, killing a woman and injuring others, according to the Al-Aqsa TV channel.

The aftermath of the Israeli occupation bombardment targeting a residential building in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, has left a dozen Palestinian civilians wounded. pic.twitter.com/dl0ip55ZMa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 14, 2024

Three separate airstrikes targeted areas northwest of Gaza City, while an Israeli helicopter opened fire toward the southern parts of the city.

In the northern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in artillery shelling targeting Beit Hanoun.

Earlier today, three people were killed in an airstrike on Rawdat Al-Aliya in the Jabaliya camp, while another airstrike hit the Al-Faluja area of the camp, although no casualties were reported.

The Israeli air and artillery bombardment of the Jabaliya refugee camp and other northern Gaza areas escalated following Israeli threats of a new military operation.

Meanwhile, in Al-Mawasi, west of the southern city of Khan Yunis, a Palestinian was killed and six others injured by an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people. The bombing caused fires in multiple tents in the area.

#painful 😥

2 children were deprived by the terrorist Zionist Israeli occupation of their father and they look at him one last time before he was buried in the land of Palestine He was martyred in the terrorist Israeli bombing of his home in the Tuffah neighborhood east of #Gaza pic.twitter.com/i5uEX79HqO — Dr.Zeid Moustapha (@Drzeidmoustapha) September 14, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,182 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)