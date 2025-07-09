Massacres and Medical Collapse: Children among 39 Killed in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed 39 Palestinians, including children, as Gaza’s largest hospital warns of shutdown due to fuel shortages.

At least 39 Palestinians, including several children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Wednesday, amid the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army for over 21 months.

Hospital sources in Gaza reported that 19 of those killed fell in strikes on Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip. The bombardment reportedly targeted residential homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians.

In one of the deadliest attacks, Israeli warplanes bombed a multi-story house belonging to the Joudeh family in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The home was packed with civilians and surrounded by other residences and makeshift tents.

The strike killed 10 people, including women and five children, and injured more than 30 others. A fire broke out inside the building following the raid, worsening the devastation.

In central Gaza, four Palestinians — including a father and his son — were killed when Israeli forces shelled three homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, as well as in Deir al-Balah.

In Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces bombed tents housing displaced families near the Attar junction, killing 10 people, including children. Another strike in the Al-Nimsawi area, west of Khan Yunis, killed two more Palestinians and injured several others.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 105 Palestinians were killed and 530 injured in the Strip over the past 24 hours alone.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 57,680, with 137,409 others wounded.

Fuel Crisis

Meanwhile, the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, warned that the facility will be completely out of service within hours due to a critical fuel shortage.

He stated that intensive care units, neonatal wards, and dialysis centers would shut down, placing hundreds of patients and the wounded at risk of death. He urged the immediate opening of crossings and the delivery of fuel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Marwan al-Hams, director of Gaza’s field hospitals, echoed the warning in remarks to Al Jazeera, saying that hundreds of lives are at stake in northern hospitals, where the situation is deteriorating rapidly. He cited worsening injuries and the spread of epidemics, including meningitis, which he said cannot be treated under current conditions.

He warned that dozens of premature babies could die within 48 hours if fuel does not arrive, and that patients dependent on dialysis and intensive care would not survive.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with full backing from the United States—has waged a genocidal campaign in Gaza marked by killing, starvation, destruction, and mass displacement, in defiance of international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the assault.

To date, the war has left over 194,000 Palestinians dead or wounded—most of them women and children—alongside more than 14,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and a famine that has killed many, including dozens of children.

(PC, AJA)