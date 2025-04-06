Massacres in Sheja’iyya as Report Reveals Extent of Rafah Destruction

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment on Gaza have left dozens dead and wounded on the 20th day of resumed Israeli violence following Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continued their incursion into the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City for the third consecutive day.

According to medical sources, at least 37 Palestinians have been killed due to air and artillery strikes on various areas in Gaza since the early hours of Sunday.

In a massacre in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, airstrikes and artillery shelling on Al-Nakhil Street resulted in the deaths of 11 Palestinians, including nine children, according to Palestinian media reports.

Al Jazeera reported that dozens of the wounded are being treated on the ground at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City due to a shortage of hospital beds.

In the central region of the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported the deaths of eight people due to Israeli bombardment on the city of Deir al-Balah.

A father bids farewell to his daughter who was killed in an air strike that targeted a group of children in Al Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/i1gCRLW2XN — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 6, 2025

In the southern Gaza Strip, seven people, including women and children, were killed due to Israeli bombing in the Qizan Rashwan area in Khan Yunis.

Additionally, three people from the same family were killed after their house was targeted in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Yunis.

Israeli bombardment around Harun al-Rashid School in the western part of the city resulted in two deaths and several others injured.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in western Khan Yunis, leading to deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military operation targeting the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City continues for the third day in a row.

Those trapped in the neighborhood have repeatedly called for urgent assistance due to the indiscriminate artillery shelling amid severe shortages of food and water.

At the same time, Israeli forces have been advancing for nearly 18 days in the western areas of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, intermittently shooting at the tents and homes of residents.

Additionally, Israeli forces are conducting extensive sweeping operations accompanied by artillery shelling in the eastern part of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Gaza government media office reported that the Israeli occupation has erased the city of Rafah from the map, turning it into a closed military operation area.

The office explained that the Israeli army has completely destroyed more than 90% of homes in Rafah, totaling over 200,000 buildings, including more than 50,000 housing units.

The occupation forces also destroyed 22 out of 24 water wells, and more than 85% of the sewage networks.

Additionally, 320 kilometers of roads were completely destroyed, and 12 medical centers were rendered out of service, along with the destruction of eight schools and educational institutions.

(AJA, PC, Palestinian Media)