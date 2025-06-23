Massive Iranian Missile Barrage Hits Israel, Israeli Jets Hit 200 Sites in Tehran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Explosions, power cuts, and drone shootdowns mark the latest escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Israeli Home Front Command reported that four successive waves of Iranian missile attacks were launched within a span of 20 minutes, targeting areas from northern to southern Israel.

The strikes caused fires in Safed and triggered a power outage in the southern city of Ashdod, in southern Israel.

Israel’s Channel 13 said four Iranian missiles struck different locations—three in southern Israel and one in the north.

According to the Israel Electric Corporation, one of its strategic facilities in the south was hit, resulting in disruptions to the power supply.

The channel added that the alerts marked the longest continuous period of sirens since the beginning of the war with Iran.

Separately, an Iranian missile reportedly landed south of occupied Jerusalem.

Falling debris from intercepted missiles sparked fires in open areas, while the Israeli Civil Defense confirmed additional fires in the Safed area following the rocket attacks.

Impacts were reported in So far Ashdod, in Haifa, and in Central Israel after Iaunched a wave of missiles towards Israel pic.twitter.com/fgdhVTPRnW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 23, 2025

The Israeli Energy Minister stated that at least 8,000 homes in Ashdod lost power due to the strikes.

Israeli media estimates suggest Iran launched 15 missiles in this wave alone.

Targets reportedly included central Israel and the coastal plain, while air raid sirens sounded in northern and central regions, including the Golan Heights.

Rockets were also launched toward Ashkelon (Asqalon) in the south, prompting the Home Front Command to urge the public to remain in shelters.

The Israeli military said its air defense systems intercepted incoming missiles. Meanwhile, flight-tracking service Flyradar reported that five planes were diverted from landing at Ben Gurion Airport due to the barrage.

According to Israeli sources, Iran has launched approximately 500 missiles and over 1,000 drones toward Israel since the beginning of the war.

🇮🇱/🇮🇷 The Israel Electric Corporation says there are 'disruptions' in the supply of electricity in the South due to an Iranian missile. pic.twitter.com/wLMzeyhusZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 23, 2025

Israel Strikes Iran

Meanwhile, Israel claimed on Monday that its recent strikes disrupted the operational capacity of six military airports across Iran, while Iranian officials confirmed they had downed an Israeli drone over the city of Khorramabad and intercepted hostile targets over the capital, Tehran.

According to the Israeli military, air force jets targeted military infrastructure in Kermanshah, including sites reportedly used for storing and launching missiles aimed at Israel. Iranian media confirmed explosions in the area and said air defense systems had been activated in response.

The Israeli army said it carried out strikes on six airports located in central, eastern, and western Iran, destroying 15 combat aircraft and helicopters using drone attacks.

Iranian media reported that its air defense systems shot down an Israeli Hermes drone in Khorramabad on Monday morning.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed the drone’s downing, noting it was the fourth such incident since the beginning of the air campaign against Iran.

Simultaneously, Israel launched a wave of attacks on military sites in Tehran. Reuters news agency reported a power outage in northern parts of the capital following the strikes. One of the buildings hit belonged to the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation.

Tehran’s air defenses were activated after detecting multiple unidentified flying objects believed to be Israeli drones. Similar defensive measures were taken in Karaj, west of Tehran, after a reported attempted airstrike on the area.

—❗️🇮🇱/🇮🇷 WATCH: Heavy Israeli strikes in the Tehran area. pic.twitter.com/ykW4MTw5WC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 23, 2025

Iranian media also reported explosions in eastern Tehran and interceptions of hostile targets in the north of the capital. Shahid Beheshti University accused Israel of launching a “cowardly” strike on its campus in eastern Tehran.

Nour News reported that the Parchin military complex in southeastern Iran was targeted by Israeli warplanes. Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio claimed the military also struck entrances to Evin Prison, where political detainees are held.

In Tabriz, northwestern Iran, air defense systems were activated in anticipation of further attacks, according to Mehr News Agency.

Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian stated on state television that Israeli strikes have hit over 200 locations in the capital since the war began 10 days ago. He said more than 120 housing units were completely destroyed and another 500 were damaged.

Additionally, the crisis management authority in Qom confirmed a renewed Israeli strike targeting the Fordow nuclear site.

Israel’s air campaign—backed by the United States—has been ongoing since June 13 and has focused on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure, senior military figures, and nuclear scientists.

(PC, AJA)