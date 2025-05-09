Missile from Yemen Triggers Air Raid Sirens, Disrupts Air Traffic in Israel

May 9, 2025 News
Traffic was halted at Ben Gurion Airport due to missiles from Yemen. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A missile launched from Yemen triggered air raid sirens across Israel, while Ansarallah vows to continue operations against Israel in support of Gaza.

Israeli media reported on Friday that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted, causing air raid sirens to sound in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and numerous other locations across Israel. 

The Israeli military had earlier confirmed that it had identified a missile launched from Yemen and had initiated attempts to intercept it.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the US THAAD missile defense system failed for the second time in one week to intercept a missile launched from Yemen. The missile, however, was reportedly intercepted by Israel’s Arrow defense system.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily halted as a result of the missile interception. 

Additionally, Israel Hayom reported that millions of Israelis fled to shelters following the missile launch, and Israeli medical teams confirmed that a woman was injured while rushing to a shelter.

Meanwhile, Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of the Israel Beiteinu party, described the mass evacuation of millions of Israelis to shelters after more than a year and a half of war as “incredible.” 

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid emphasized that “Israel cannot afford to sit back and wait for a Houthi missile to cause a collective disaster or to keep crippling the economy.” 

Lapid expressed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stop “his cowardice and procrastination” and focus on intensifying attacks on vital infrastructure, missile launch sites, and Iranian experts, as well as targeting the Revolutionary Guard in Yemen.

Lapid further stated, “Netanyahu must expand cyberattacks on Yemen’s critical systems to cripple electricity, water, ports, and airports.” 

He argued that there are multiple ways Israel could inflict significant damage on Yemen, with the essential requirement being a capable government and a prime minister who is not afraid to take decisive action.

On Tuesday evening, Oman announced that it had successfully mediated between Washington and the Ansarallah movement, leading to a ceasefire agreement between the two sides. 

However, Ansarallah made it clear that the ceasefire does not include Israel, and their operations against Israel will continue as part of their support for Gaza, until Israel halts its alleged genocide against Palestinian civilians. 

Following Israel’s renewed actions against Palestinians in Gaza since March 18, Ansarallah resumed targeting sites within Israel and vessels heading to Israel via the Red Sea.

(PC, AJA)

