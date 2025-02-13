Mobile Homes Arrive in Gaza as Ceasefire Holds amid Escalating Tensions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mediators have salvaged the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, but humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire.

Mediators have successfully preserved the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, preventing its collapse despite escalating tensions, Al-Jazeera reported, citing informed sources.

Meanwhile, mobile homes and heavy equipment were seen entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, signaling efforts to address the dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The ceasefire had been at risk due to mutual threats between the two sides and intensified rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had recently announced a freeze on the handover of Israeli prisoners, over Israel’s failure to uphold the humanitarian commitments outlined in the agreement.

Since its implementation a month ago, Gaza’s residents have faced severe shortages of basic necessities, with no adequate shelter from harsh weather conditions.

Ceasefire mediators: Israeli occupation authorities to allow entry of mobile homes, fuel and medical equipment tomorrow so that the Palestinian resistance is to release 3 Israeli prisoners on time!

Trump and Netanyahu have been just defeated again! pic.twitter.com/ciWcjhNOkC — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) February 12, 2025

The Civil Defense has reported its inability to retrieve bodies or clear rubble due to the ongoing crisis.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Tel Aviv had informed mediators of its willingness to facilitate aid deliveries on Thursday and Friday in exchange for the continuation of prisoner releases.

Sources told Al Jazeera that mediators are expected to issue a formal statement confirming the continuation of the agreement.

This comes after Trump threatened to unleash what he described as the “gates of hell” on Gaza unless Hamas released all Israeli prisoners by noon on Saturday.

RESULT: Israel blinked. Mobile homes set to enter Gaza: pic.twitter.com/yPgpXRjkaf — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) February 13, 2025

Hamas dismissed the threat as “worthless” and warned that such statements could complicate negotiations.

Despite the tensions, Hamas reiterated its commitment to implementing the ceasefire and ensuring Israel abides by its terms.

A delegation from the group is currently in Cairo to address outstanding issues and push for full implementation of the agreement.

Hamas has emphasized that threats and intimidation from both the US and Israel do not contribute to the success of the ceasefire agreement and that the focus must remain on fulfilling its humanitarian provisions.

(PC, AJA)