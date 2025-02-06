More States Reject Trump’s Gaza ‘Take Over’ Proposal – Jordan’s King heads to US

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political gains.”

China, Britain and Spain have condemned US President Donald Trump’s “take over” proposal for the Gaza Strip while Jordan’s King Abdullah is set to meet with officials in the UK and US, including the American head of state.

Doubling down its opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, China on Thursday rejected any move to turn Gaza into a “bargaining chip for political gains,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political gains,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

‘National Rights’

He emphasized that the “international community should join hands to facilitate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction rather than aggravate the situation there.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that the US “will take over the Gaza Strip and “own it” in addition to leveling the site to “get rid of the destroyed buildings.” The announcement followed his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He had earlier called for the relocation of Palestinians in the enclave, destroyed by Israel’s relentless bombardment for over 15 months, to Egypt and Jordan. The plan has been opposed by the Arab world and others, who have called it ethnic cleansing.

“China firmly supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people,” Jiakun said.

He added that “‘Palestinians governing Palestine’ is the fundamental way forward for Gaza’s post-conflict governance. We oppose forced displacement of Gazans.”

‘No Forced Displacement’ – UK

The UK government also said on Thursday it opposed any efforts to move Palestinians out from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab countries.

“There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip,” the UK’s Minister for Development at the Foreign Office, Anneliese Dodds, said, addressing the House of Commons.

She told the parliament that Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza, according to Anadolu.

“The UK is clear that we must see a negotiated two-state solution, with a sovereign Palestinian state, which includes the West Bank and Gaza, alongside a safe and secure Israel, with Jerusalem as the shared capital.”

‘Fragile Ceasefire’

Dodds said the UK government’s priority remains to ensure the “fragile ceasefire continues, that all the hostages are released, that much-needed aid gets into Gaza, and that we can indeed rebuild that pathway to sustainable peace.”

She stressed that “Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza with support from regional states and the wider international community.”

Dodds said her government “would oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighboring Arab states against their will. There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip.”

‘Future Palestinian State’ – Spain

Spain on Thursday rejected the Israeli defense minister’s suggestion that countries opposed to Israel’s operations in Gaza, such as Spain, should take in displaced Gazans.

“First of all … no one should even be debating about where Palestinian Gazans should go, because that debate is closed,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in an interview with broadcaster RNE, cited by Anadolu.

“The land of Palestinian Gazans is Gaza. Gaza should be part of the future Palestinian state, just as Spain and the majority of the planet’s nations recognize,” he said.

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his plan to “take over” Gaza, displace its entire population, and turn it into the “’Riviera of the Middle East,” the Israeli government began preparing a plan to allow the “voluntary departure” of residents of the Gaza Strip.

Katz’s Remarks

When asked who would take in the Palestinians, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday suggested three European nations that recently recognized Palestinian statehood.

“Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have leveled accusations and false claims against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories,” he said, according to Israel’s Channel 12 cited by Anadolu.

“Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so,” added Katz.

Asked about Katz’s comments, Albares said “Spain makes decisions sovereignly and independently. No third party should tell us what to do.”

Albares explained that Spain is clearly “in solidarity with Gaza,” and has taken in Palestinians, such as children, extremely sick people, or refugees. However, he said this does not change the fact that “Gaza is the place of Gazans.”

EU’s Position

“What we are doing is introducing our humanitarian aid as much as possible to help the people after more than 45,000 innocent people fell victim to indiscriminate bombings,” Albares said, referring to the death toll from Israel’s 15-month offensive on Gaza.

He said the world needs to help rebuild Gaza as a “first step” to getting the state of Palestine, which includes Gaza and the West Bank, “on its feet.”

He also condemned the current levels of settler violence in the West Bank as “completely unacceptable.”

Albares said he has been in contact with other European and Arab states that agree with Spain’s position on the future of Palestine. ​​​​​​​

“The EU has made it clear that it is positioned in favor of a two-state solution,” he added.

Jordan King to Meet Trump

Meanwhile, Jordan’s King Abdullah II began a trip on Thursday to meet officials in the UK and US, including Trump.

A statement by the royal court said the monarch will first visit London, which will be followed by a working visit to Boston and Washington, DC, in the US.

The statement did not provide details about the schedule for his official trip, Anadolu reported.

The royal court said on Sunday said the king will meet with Trump at the White House on February 11.

He will be the first Arab leader to meet the US president since he assumed office last month.

(Anadolu, PC)