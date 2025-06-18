Most Americans against US Involvement in Israel’s War on Iran – Poll 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Only 16 percent of those polled think the US military should get involved in the conflict, 60 percent say it should not, and 24 percent were unsure.

More than half of Americans think the US military should not get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran, according to the results of a new survey.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll of June 13-16, only 16 percent of those polled think the US military should get involved in the conflict, 60 percent say it should not, and 24 percent were unsure.

NEW Economist/YouGov Jun 13-16: Israel-Iran

% who think the U.S. military should | shouldn’t get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran

U.S. adult citizens 16% | 60%

Democrats 15% | 65%

Independents 11% | 61%

Republicans 23% | 53%

(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/qTlli2JgW1 — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) June 17, 2025

Those against such involvement are 53 percent of Republican supporters and 65 percent Democrat supporters, with 61 percent of Independents.

The poll results also show that half (50%) of Americans view Iran “as an enemy to the U.S.; 25% say it is unfriendly and 5% say it is an ally or friendly.”

Nuclear Threat or Not

About as many Americans see Iran’s nuclear program as a threat as oppose military intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict, the poll found: “61% of Americans view Iran’s nuclear program as either an immediate and serious threat to the U.S. (24%) or a somewhat serious threat (37%).”

In addition, 56 percent of Americans think the US should engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, while 18 percent think they should not.

“Similar shares of Democrats (58%) and Republicans (61%) say the U.S. should engage in negotiations,” the poll found.

Those polled were also asked which strategies Americans think the US should employ to get Iran to limit its nuclear program.

“No single strategy has majority support, among Americans overall, Democrats, or Republicans,” the poll found.

Economic Sanctions

The largest shares of Americans “are in favor of threatening Iran with harsher economic sanctions (28%), incentivizing Iran with resumption of diplomatic relations (26%), and incentivizing Iran by easing of economic sanctions (24%).”

Survey results noted that Republicans are most likely to favor threatening Iran with harsher economic sanctions (38%) or the use of military force (29%).

NEW Economist/YouGov Jun 13-16

% who think the U.S. should | shouldn’t engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program

U.S. adult citizens 56% | 18%

Democrats 58% | 18%

Independents 51% | 19%

Republicans 61% | 18%https://t.co/jNHmWCeLUu pic.twitter.com/gDW4QHOqIb — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) June 17, 2025

Democrats, on the other hand, “are most likely to favor incentivizing Iran with resumption of diplomatic relations (33%) or by easing economic sanctions (31%).”

The poll also concluded that net approval of Trump’s handling of Iran is -4, and net approval of his handling of Israel is -7.

Earlier Sentiments

A decade ago, soon after the U.S. and five other countries reached a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, “a larger share of Americans (32%) were opposed to the U.S. negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program than are today (18%),” YouGov said.

In 2015, with Democrat Barack Obama in the White House, “far more Republicans than Democrats were opposed to negotiations (52% vs. 18%).”

(The Palestine Chronicle)