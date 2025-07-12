Multiple Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza: Heavy Fighting in Khan Yunis and Sheja’iyya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media confirmed multiple soldiers were wounded in Gaza amid intensifying clashes with Palestinian resistance groups.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that two serious security incidents occurred in the Gaza Strip—one in Khan Yunis (south) and the other in Sheja’iyya, east of Gaza City.

According to the reports, several Israeli soldiers were injured in direct clashes with fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Evacuation helicopters transported the wounded to multiple hospitals, including Tel Hashomer, Beilinson, Soroka, and Ichilov. Meanwhile, Israeli outlets noted that intense fighting has continued across various parts of the Strip.

Al-Jazeera, citing its sources, reported that an Israeli helicopter landed northwest of Khan Yunis. The same sources confirmed that Israeli forces launched airstrikes and artillery bombardments on northern Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army later announced that a soldier had been wounded during combat in the northern part of the Strip. Separately, the Israeli Walla news website reported one soldier injured in the north and two more injured in the south.

In another incident, the Israeli military confirmed that two soldiers were wounded in the north after an anti-tank missile struck a tank on Friday night. A tank commander was seriously injured in a separate daytime incident.

Resistance Operations

A day after releasing footage of an attempted capture of an Israeli soldier in Khan Yunis—who was ultimately killed—the Al-Qassam Brigades published a photo with the caption: “Soldier Abraham Azoulay’s luck is bad, but the fate of the next soldier will be better, as a new prisoner of the Qassam Brigades.”

Azoulay is the soldier the group previously identified as their capture target during a failed operation.

Al-Qassam fighters returning from combat reportedly confirmed they had detonated two Israeli bulldozers east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City on July 2.

They also said they destroyed a Merkava tank using a high-explosive device in the same area on July 6.

Last Thursday, the group claimed responsibility for targeting another Merkava tank with a pre-planted bomb in the Al-Maslakh area, southwest of Khan Yunis.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also released footage of an Israeli soldier fleeing under fire, in what they said contradicts official Israeli narratives regarding combat in Gaza.

Separate Operations

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, stated that its fighters had launched rockets at an Israeli command and control post on Mount Surani, east of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

The group also said they destroyed a bulldozer east of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades reported that it destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a barrel bomb in the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Yunis, and shelled Israeli troops near Mount Surani with mortars.

The group also announced the successful sniper targeting of an Israeli soldier at Mount Surani, releasing video footage of the operation.

