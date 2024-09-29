Nasrallah’s Body Retrieved from Deep Crater – Israel Used 85 Israeli Bunker-Buster Bombs to Kill Him

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nasrallah’s body reportedly showed no direct physical injury, raising the likelihood that his death resulted from shock due to the force of the explosion.

The body of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was recovered on Sunday from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Reuters news agency reported.

The body was recovered on Saturday and transferred to a hospital, where tests are being conducted to determine the exact nature of the injuries and the cause of death.

BREAKING: The moment the body of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was retrieved from the bombing site in Haret Hreik, in southern Beirut. pic.twitter.com/EjZgmgG1ck — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

Al-Jazeera, citing a local correspondent, suggested that Nasrallah’s body showed no direct physical injury, raising the likelihood that his death resulted from shock due to the force of the explosion.

Footage from the site of the attack showed significant destruction, including a deep crater at the location of the assassination. The images highlighted the scale of the devastation, with widespread damage in the area.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced on Saturday that Nasrallah had been killed the previous day in an Israeli airstrike.

The strike, carried out on Friday by F-35 fighter jets, targeted a site in Haret Hreik, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The footage showed the massive crater created by the strike, illustrating the power of the bunker-busting bombs used. Numerous buildings were leveled, and smoke could still be seen rising from parts of the targeted area.

Israeli Army Radio reported that aircraft from Squadron 69 deployed around 85 bunker-busting bombs, each containing one ton of explosives, during the operation to kill Nasrallah.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that intelligence for the airstrike was provided by the Israeli Military Intelligence Division, particularly Unit 8200.

For its part, the New York Times cited Israeli officials who confirmed that Nasrallah’s location had been tracked for months prior to the assassination.

