By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The WHO has reiterated calls for the protection of the hospital; for unimpeded entry of health aid and fuel into and across Gaza via all possible routes.

The Nasser Medical Complex, the last major functioning hospital in the Gaza Strip, is struggling to stay operational amid “relentless strain and lack of supplies,” amid Israel’s ongoing assault on the enclave, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

“Yesterday, the hospital received over 300 injured people, reportedly linked to two incidents near non-UN militarized food distribution sites where 75 people died, including 11 children,” WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on X late on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the hospital received over 300 injured people, reportedly linked to two incidents near non-UN militarized food distribution sites where 75 people died, including 11 children," WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on X late on Wednesday.

He added that “590 patients are currently hospitalized – almost double Nasser’s capacity, while 51 patients are intubated.

Tent Serving as ‘Trauma Ward’

A WHO-supported tent, meant for pediatric and surgical care, “now serves as an overcrowded trauma ward with 100 beds—despite being built for 88,” the WHO official stated.

He pointed out that the hospital, in Khan Yunis, is unable to increase its capacity due to lack of ventilators, monitors, beds, and staff.

The hospital “is located within the evacuation zone,” Ghebreyesus explained, with many health workers unable to reach the hospital “due to fear for safety or lack of fuel for transportation.”

Five Days of Fuel

On Wednesday, the WHO delivered a minimum amount of fuel—enough to sustain just five more days of operation, he said.

“Without additional fuel, services will begin shutting down. WHO once again calls for the protection of the hospital; for unimpeded entry of health aid and fuel into and across Gaza via all possible routes,” Ghebreyesus said, adding “Time is ticking to save lives. Ceasefire!”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 55,400, wounding more than 127,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of attacks across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 52 Palestinians, including 22 aid workers in the central part of the enclave.https://t.co/NOoPD1a3fP pic.twitter.com/b2ZMO2dv7S — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 19, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

