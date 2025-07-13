Nasser Laham Held in Difficult Health Conditions, Needs Urgent Treatment

The Prisoners’ Information Office confirms that the occupation authorities are detaining journalist Nasser Laham in difficult health conditions, emphasizing that he is in urgent need of treatment.

The Prisoners’ Information Office issued a statement explaining the harsh conditions suffered by the detainee under Israeli occupation, journalist and director of Al Mayadeen’s office in occupied Palestine, Nasser Laham.

The statement confirmed that Laham is held in Ofer Prison under difficult health conditions in Room 19 of “Section 21,” where overcrowding, poor food, the spread of skin diseases, and a lack of medical care are prevalent.

The statement noted that the occupation authorities allow detainee Laham to go out for ‘Fawra’ – a period spent by a detainee in the prison yard – for only 10 minutes daily.

The statement discussed the health condition of Laham, 60, who suffers from heart problems and underwent the implantation of 6 stents. Despite this, he is held in an unhealthy environment amidst the absence of treatment and regular check-ups, which threatens his life.

The statement from the Prisoners’ Information Office, issued today stressed that Laham “is in urgent need of urgent treatment,” while the occupation authorities continue to extend his detention without a clear charge.

Earlier today, the occupation’s military court at Ofer Prison renewed the detention of the Palestinian journalist until next Tuesday, under the pretext of “completing the investigation,” according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

The head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, Abdullah al-Zaghari, told Al-Mayadeen that Laham underwent an interrogation session yesterday, Saturday, at the Moscovia detention center.

Al-Zaghari affirmed that the occupation authorities are trying to fabricate flimsy charges against Laham, indicating that defense lawyers will submit an appeal if the detention is extended.

Since the genocide on Gaza began, Israel has escalated its attacks on journalists, killing hundreds in the Strip and wounding and detaining hundreds more throughout the occupied territories.

(AL-Mayadeen, PC)