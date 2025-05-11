NBC: Trump-Netanyahu Rift Widens over Iran Strategy and Gaza Offensive

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

NBC reports that recent clashes between Trump and Netanyahu stem from diverging approaches to Iran and escalating war in Gaza.

NBC News, citing US officials and Middle Eastern diplomats, reported that recent weeks have seen growing tensions between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In recent weeks, the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu has become strained as the two leaders are increasingly at odds,” NBC reported.

According to the report, the disagreements are over Iran and the genocide in Gaza.

“Where Netanyahu sees an opportunity to finally take out Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump sees an opportunity to remove the threat of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon by making a deal,” NBC reported.

Moreover, “Trump is pushing for a ceasefire and looking to implement his postwar plan,” according to NBC.

The report also highlighted that Netanyahu’s top adviser, Ron Dermer, relayed Netanyahu’s dissatisfaction to US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Trump reportedly made two public statements in the past week that angered Netanyahu—one of which involved the president saying he had yet to decide whether Iran would be permitted to enrich uranium.

Netanyahu has also reportedly been frustrated by Trump’s ongoing refusal to support a military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, and was reportedly caught off guard by Trump’s willingness to enter direct negotiations with Tehran.

Moreover, according to NBC, “Netanyahu was blindsided — and infuriated — this past week by Trump’s announcement that the U.S. was halting its military campaign” against Ansarallah in Yemen.

On the Gaza front, NBC reported that Trump was displeased with Netanyahu’s recent decision to launch another military operation, as it conflicts with US plans for reconstruction in the territory.

“Trump has been frustrated with Netanyahu’s decision to begin a new military offensive in Gaza, which the president sees as at odds with his plan for rebuilding there,” the report said, citing US officials and one of the people familiar with the tensions between the two leaders.

A US official said the president viewed the latest Israeli escalation in Gaza as counterproductive, potentially undermining efforts to implement a reconstruction strategy.

Washington is said to be pressing both Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire. Despite the reported tensions, a spokesperson for the National Security Council told NBC that Israel has never had a better friend than President Trump.

(PC, AJA, NBC)