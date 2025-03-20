Netanyahu Accuses ‘Deep State’ of Targeting Him Like Trump, Elon Musk Shows Support

Netanyahu compares his struggles with the “deep state” in Israel to Trump’s claims, with Elon Musk showing his backing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the “deep state” of targeting him in Israel, mirroring the claims of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu said,

“In America and in Israel, when a strong right-wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people’s will. They won’t win in either place! We stand strong together.”

The post was swiftly deleted from the official Prime Minister’s Office account but was later reposted on Netanyahu’s personal account.

His statement echoes Trump’s rhetoric, in which the judiciary is often depicted as politicized and weaponized by political opponents. This narrative has gained increased traction, particularly during Trump’s recent election campaigns.

Despite billions of dollars in military support and political backing from the Biden Administration that allowed Israel to carry out and sustain a 15-month-long genocide on Gaza, Netanyahu appeared to turn against his benefactors in the Democratic Party by aligning himself with Trump’s political ideology.

Elon Musk, a right-wing billionaire, supported Netanyahu’s statement by posting a “100” emoji.

Netanyahu’s remarks reflect his broader criticism of the “deep state,” arguing that leftist elites control key institutions, like the judiciary and academia, in an effort to limit the power of democratically elected leaders and block policies aligned with right-wing agendas.

The statement comes amid increasing domestic protests against Netanyahu, with critics accusing him of making decisions based on political calculations and personal interests, particularly related to security, to maintain his power and appease his coalition partners.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)