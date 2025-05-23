Netanyahu Appoints Zini to Head Shin Bet, Ignites Protests, Legal Backlash

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision on Thursday to appoint Major General David Zini as the new head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, replacing Ronen Bar, has ignited a wave of backlash, legal controversy, and public protest.

The move came just one day after Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Bar’s dismissal as “inappropriate and contrary to the law,” and has been widely interpreted within Israel as a challenge to the judiciary.

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara accused Netanyahu of violating legal procedures, citing a potential conflict of interest and calling the appointment process fundamentally flawed.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that military leadership, including Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, was blindsided by the decision. Zamir was reportedly informed only three minutes before the public announcement and had no prior involvement or consultation in the process.

Opposition figures were quick to condemn the appointment. Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Zini to reject the position until the Supreme Court rules on its legality.

“Netanyahu is entangled in a serious conflict of interest,” Lapid wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “General Zini must declare that he cannot accept the appointment until the court has made its decision.”

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, accused Netanyahu of “crossing another red line” by disregarding the attorney general’s guidance. He warned that appointing a Shin Bet head without coordination with the military chief risks undermining Israel’s security and deepening an ongoing constitutional crisis.

However, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich defended the appointment, describing Zini as “the right man to rebuild the Shin Bet” during a critical time for Israeli security. He praised Netanyahu for making a “first-class leadership decision” driven by national interest.

Public outrage spilled into the streets Thursday evening as protests erupted in Tel Aviv’s Theater Square. Demonstrators lit fires and clashed with police, who reportedly arrested at least four people.

David Zini, currently head of the Israeli military’s training command, is a veteran of elite units including Sayeret Matkal and the founder of the Commando Brigade.

Ronen Bar was dismissed at Netanyahu’s request, with the government citing a “loss of personal and professional trust.” Bar’s relationship with Netanyahu had reportedly soured after he criticized the government’s failure to prevent the October 7, 2023, operation, launched by Palestinian resistance forces.

