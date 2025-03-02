Netanyahu Blocks Gaza Aid in ‘Coup’ – Ben-Gvir Calls to ‘Open Gates of Hell’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating the ceasefire agreement as Palestinians face genocide under blockade.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a halt to the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza starting Sunday morning.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the decision, calling it a “coup” against the ongoing agreement.

Netanyahu’s office said the decision followed the conclusion of the first phase of the ceasefire deal and Hamas’ rejection of a plan proposed by US envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the negotiations.

The statement added that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire without the release of Israeli soldiers held in Gaza, warning of further consequences if Hamas refused to comply.

The decision comes after Netanyahu obstructed the transition to the second phase of the agreement, which was set to begin on February 3, the 16th day of the deal’s first phase.

As Ramadan approaches, Gaza’s population continues to endure catastrophic conditions following more than 15 months of Israeli genocide, which has killed over 17,000 Palestinian children, according to AFP.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the suspension of aid, urging the continuation of the policy “until all the kidnapped are released.”

He also called for cutting off electricity and water, describing the situation as the right moment to “open the gates of hell” on Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed these sentiments, saying the blockade should continue and advocating for the harshest possible measures against Gaza until achieving what he termed “complete victory.”

‘Cheap Blackmail’

Hamas accused Netanyahu of trying to undermine the agreement by backing American proposals to extend its first phase, calling the decision to halt aid “cheap blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant coup” against the deal.

The movement urged mediators and the international community to intervene and pressure Israel to lift the punitive measures affecting nearly two million Palestinians in the Strip.

The government media office in Gaza also stated that Israel had failed to uphold the humanitarian protocol outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Despite the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces have continued their attacks.

A Palestinian youth was killed and another injured when an Israeli drone bombed a civilian gathering in Beit Hanoun, north of Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks killed 93 Palestinians and injured 822 others between January 19 and February 11.

A Palestinian source reported that Israel had committed 269 violations of the ceasefire agreement, including military incursions, shootings, shelling, and obstructing humanitarian aid.

Between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israel’s genocide in Gaza — backed by the United States — has left approximately 160,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children, with more than 14,000 missing.

