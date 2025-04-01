Netanyahu Cancels Shin Bet Appointment amid Trump Controversy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu reversed Eli Sharafit’s appointment as Shin Bet chief following backlash over his past criticism of Trump and involvement in Israeli protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rescinded the appointment of Eli Sharafit as head of the Shin Bet security service, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli Army radio, the reversal comes after reports surfaced that Sharafit had written an article critical of US President Donald Trump, as well as participated in protests against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul in 2023.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu had informed Sharafit that he was reconsidering the appointment and would be looking at other candidates for the position.

“The prime minister thanked him for responding to the call of duty but, after further consideration, decided to explore alternative options,” the statement reportedly read.

Sharafit’s nomination was announced just hours before reports began emerging about his past political positions.

According to Israeli media, he had taken part in demonstrations against Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan, which sparked mass protests across Israel in 2023.

Additionally, Sharafit had reportedly supported the 2022 maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon, a deal brokered by the previous government that Netanyahu opposed at the time.

Backlash from Trump Allies

Sharafit’s political stance also drew criticism from US Republican figures close to Trump. The former Navy SEAL had reportedly co-signed an opinion piece that criticized Trump’s climate policies, prompting backlash from US Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally.

“While it is undeniably true that America has no better friend than Israel, the appointment of Eli Sharvit to be the new leader of the Shin Bet is beyond problematic,” Graham wrote on his X account.

He also urged Israeli officials to “change course and do better vetting” of their candidate’s background, warning that Sharafit’s statements regarding Israel, Trump, and US policies could lead to unnecessary tensions.

While it is undeniably true that America has no better friend than Israel, the appointment of Eli Sharvit to be the new leader of the Shin Bet is beyond problematic. There has never been a better supporter for the State of Israel than President Trump. The statements made by Eli… https://t.co/26bgwO9yfO — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2025

Netanyahu had originally appointed Sharafit on Monday as the new head of Israel’s internal security agency.

However, his appointment coincided with an ongoing legal battle over the dismissal of the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar. The Israeli Supreme Court had issued a temporary ruling preventing Bar’s removal until a final decision is made on April 8.

Netanyahu justified Bar’s dismissal by citing a “lack of personal and professional trust” between them, but the move triggered widespread protests in Israel.

Critics have accused Netanyahu of trying to tighten his grip on key state institutions, with some warning that his decision to fire Bar was politically motivated.

