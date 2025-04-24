Netanyahu Dodges Testimony Deadline in Case Involving Shin Bet Chief

Israel’s Supreme Court has approved a delay for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s response to accusations that he sought to politicize the Shin Bet for personal and legal gain.

The Israeli Supreme Court has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to delay submitting his testimony in the high-profile case concerning the attempted dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.

According to Israeli media, including Channel 13 and Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu had been facing a Thursday midnight deadline to submit a formal response to Bar’s explosive testimony, in which the security chief accused the prime minister of trying to exploit the internal intelligence agency for political and personal gain.

Bar’s testimony, submitted to the court last Monday, included claims that Netanyahu pressured him to monitor and act against anti-government protesters, and to manipulate the Shin Bet’s resources to serve his legal defense — including attempts to delay his ongoing corruption trial under security pretenses.

Bar also announced his intent to resign, though he did not specify a date.

Netanyahu’s legal team argued that more time was needed to prepare a response, and the court agreed to the extension, despite having previously rejected a similar request. The decision allows Netanyahu to delay what could be a politically damaging submission.

Legal analysts cited by Yedioth Ahronoth say Netanyahu’s maneuver may be aimed at avoiding direct engagement with Bar’s accusations and buying time while public pressure and judicial scrutiny mount.

If Netanyahu eventually submits his testimony, the court will decide whether to proceed to a final ruling or convene a new hearing to review both accounts. If he fails to respond, the court may be more inclined to rule in Bar’s favor.

The conflict between Netanyahu and Bar escalated following the government’s controversial March 20 decision to dismiss Bar.

The move prompted widespread criticism and a series of legal challenges, culminating in a temporary injunction by the Supreme Court that blocked Bar’s removal and barred the government from issuing any new orders to the Shin Bet leadership.

Adding further complexity to the case, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement this week confirming that the prime minister did in fact ask the Shin Bet chief to act against demonstrators, describing them as lawbreakers — a partial admission that seems to corroborate at least some of Bar’s claims.

At the same time, Netanyahu continues to face his long-running corruption trial, appearing in the Tel Aviv District Court for the 24th time on Tuesday.

The trial, which convenes twice a week, runs parallel to the deepening legal battle over the politicization of Israel’s internal security services.

