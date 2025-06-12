Netanyahu Faces Growing Calls from Ministers to Halt Gaza War – Reports

Senior Israeli ministers and US President Donald Trump are reportedly pressuring Prime Minister Netanyahu to end the Gaza war, citing escalating political fallout and devastating humanitarian toll.

Senior Israeli ministers have reportedly told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the time has come to end the war in the Gaza Strip, warning that the political damage now outweighs any operational gains.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, several unnamed ministers and top government officials expressed growing concern, stating: “It is time to begin working to end the war.”

The remarks reportedly followed what the channel described as a tense phone call between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, during which Trump unequivocally demanded an end to the military campaign.

Channel 12 cited informed sources saying that Trump’s language in the Monday call marked a shift, using terms the US administration had not previously employed. “I want you to end the war,” Trump reportedly told Netanyahu.

Since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the possibility of ending the war has reportedly not been discussed within Netanyahu’s ruling coalition.

Political Pressure

Israel’s opposition and families of Israeli captives held in Gaza accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners and to serve his personal political survival.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has repeatedly declared its readiness to release all Israeli captives in exchange for a complete cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

However, Netanyahu continues to propose new conditions, including the full disarmament of Palestinian factions, and remains adamant about reestablishing Israeli military control over the Gaza Strip.

Backed by the United States, Israel has waged a devastating campaign in Gaza for over eight months. Since October 7, more than 182,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children, according to local health authorities.

Over 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes.

(PC, AJA)