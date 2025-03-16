Netanyahu Fires Shin Bet Chief – Ben-Gvir, Smotrich Welcome Decision

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has dismissed Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, while police investigate former Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman following Netanyahu’s complaint.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that he has decided to fire the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, while Israeli police have summoned the former Shin Bet head, Nadav Argaman, for questioning following a complaint filed by Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister’s office said that Netanyahu met with Bar and informed him that he would present the decision to the government. Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu had called Bar for an urgent meeting and would propose his dismissal to the government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the decision, stating, “This is what I have been calling for for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described replacing Bar as “a necessary step,” adding that it would have been better for him to take responsibility and resign over a year ago.

On the other hand, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu’s “shameful” way of firing the Shin Bet chief, accusing him of losing control and abandoning values.

Lapid argued that the dismissal at this time is “irresponsible” and reflects a lack of concern for the fate of hostages. He further announced plans to appeal the decision to the Israeli Supreme Court.

Allegations

Last Friday, Netanyahu filed a complaint with Israeli Police Commissioner Dani Levy against former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, accusing Argaman of “crossing all red lines.”

Netanyahu accused Argaman of threatening and extorting him during his tenure, claiming that Argaman “used methods typical of organized crime gangs, like a mafia boss, rather than a former security official in Israel.”

He added that this was part of a broader campaign of extortion and threats led by the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, aimed at preventing him from taking necessary steps to reform Shin Bet after its “catastrophic failure” on October 7, 2023.

Last Thursday, Channel 13 reported that Argaman said, “If Netanyahu acts against the law, I will reveal everything I know, including information from my face-to-face meetings with him.” He also said, “We need to end the war in Gaza immediately and bring all the captives back… there is no reason to stay in Gaza.”

Shin Bet’s Response

In response, Shin Bet issued a statement on Friday, saying, “These are serious accusations against the head of an official security institution in Israel.”

The statement continued, “Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar dedicates all his time and efforts to protecting national security, working to secure the release of Israeli hostages, and defending democracy. Any other claims in this context are baseless.”

Recently, tensions have flared between Netanyahu and Shin Bet, especially after Netanyahu criticized the results of an investigation conducted by the agency into the events of October 7, 2023, calling it “insufficient.”

Last Tuesday, Shin Bet admitted its failure to assess the capabilities of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas before October 7, 2023, and hinted at Netanyahu’s responsibility for having “created a failed policy over the years.”

Following the release of the investigation’s findings, Lapid and Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition National Unity Party, called on Netanyahu to apologize, accusing him of trying to blame others.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)