Netanyahu Refuses to Attend Bennet’s Inauguration

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to attend the inauguration of his successor Naftali Bennett, Israeli media reported yesterday. Bennett’s government won a narrow 60-59 vote of confidence in the Knesset on Sunday.

Likud leader Netanyahu is now the leader of the opposition in the parliament. The one-time mentor of Bennet is convinced that the new government will not last long. He has promised that he will be back in office “soon”.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took up office today at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. He toured the office, met with the employees and inquired after their wellbeing, and wished everyone continued productivity. pic.twitter.com/q3miaKr58q — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 14, 2021

In his maiden speech as prime minister, Bennett said, “We will forge forward on that which we agree — and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on — and what separates us we will leave to the side.” He was heckled on several occasions while he spoke.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)