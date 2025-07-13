Netanyahu Says Israel Eyes 60-Day Deal to Secure Return of Half of Captives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid mounting domestic pressure and coalition instability, Netanyahu seeks a limited ceasefire that could result in the release of half the Israeli captives.

According to reports circulating in Israeli media, Netanyahu chaired a meeting on Saturday night that included National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

A follow-up meeting is reportedly scheduled for Sunday, aimed at evaluating the progress of the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas currently underway in Doha.

Netanyahu, speaking to Fox News, said Israel is working toward a two-month truce that would facilitate the release of some detainees. He reaffirmed his commitment to “achieving all objectives in Gaza,” including the destruction of Hamas.

Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, demanding that the government finalize a prisoner exchange deal.

The protests were organized by the Prisoners’ Families Committee, which issued a sharp rebuke of Netanyahu’s handling of the talks. The committee said political motives were obstructing progress and warned the prime minister that “history will judge whether he chose the hostages or his political survival.”

The committee also noted that negotiators believe a deal could be finalized within days and claimed a majority of Israel’s government and security cabinet now supports the proposal.

Amid these developments, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Ben-Gvir may resign from the governing coalition if a deal is reached, a move that could trigger a political crisis. The same outlet stated that Netanyahu plans to meet privately with Smotrich in a bid to prevent the collapse of his fragile ruling alliance.

Opposition figures continue to criticize Netanyahu’s approach. Yair Golan, leader of the Democratic Party, accused the prime minister and his far-right allies of obstructing the deal for political gain. Writing on X, Golan called them “an extremist minority dragging an entire country into the abyss.”

On Sunday, Israel is expected to submit updated military withdrawal maps to Qatari mediators, also according to Channel 12. These new maps are reportedly a response to objections from Hamas and are intended to revive the stalled talks.

A foreign diplomatic source told the outlet that Qatar warned the previous maps—under which Israel would maintain control of more than 40% of the Strip—would cause the negotiations to collapse.

An unnamed Palestinian official confirmed to AFP that the negotiations are facing “serious complications,” particularly due to Israel’s insistence on a partial withdrawal plan that Hamas rejects.

Israeli media reports indicate that the indirect talks with Hamas have not yet broken down. The Israeli delegation remains in Doha and continues to work with mediators.

Leaked details of the proposed deal include a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 Israeli captives would be released in stages—eight on the first day and two on the 50th day—alongside the return of 18 bodies. In return, Palestinian prisoners would be freed, and humanitarian aid to Gaza would increase. The proposal reportedly names US President Donald Trump as a guarantor of ending the war at a later stage.

Israeli estimates put the number of captives still held in Gaza at around 50, with 20 believed to be alive. In contrast, over 10,800 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, where rights groups have documented widespread torture, medical neglect, and starvation. Many have died in custody.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has waged a devastating military campaign in Gaza that has killed or wounded nearly 196,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Over 14,000 people are still missing, and famine conditions have led to the deaths of many, including children.

(PC, AJA)