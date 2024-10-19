Netanyahu’s Caesarea Home Hit by Drone from Lebanon – Unprecedented Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A drone launched from Lebanon struck the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday, triggering a powerful explosion.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the prime minister’s exact location at the time of the strike.

This lack of clarity has fueled speculation, with some reports suggesting Netanyahu might have been at a different, undisclosed location during the attack.

Later in the morning, the office confirmed that the drone launched from Lebanon targeted Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea, northern Israel, adding that the premier and his family were not at home at the time of the attack.

Breach in Security

Although Netanyahu and his wife were reportedly not present, the blast sent shockwaves across the country, marking a significant breach in Israeli airspace and security.

Israeli police swiftly closed off streets around the targeted neighborhood, preventing media from approaching the area, while military and emergency services rushed to the scene to assess the damage.

According to Israeli media outlets, including Yedioth Ahronoth and Walla, the drone had flown approximately 70 kilometers from Lebanon before directly hitting Netanyahu’s home.

🚨At least one drone from Lebanon exploded in Caesarea, south of Haifa, on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence, crossing 70km from Lebanon undetected. pic.twitter.com/nGl1pviaZH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

Despite Israeli military helicopters tracking the drone as it approached, air defenses failed to intercept it, allowing it to strike its target with devastating accuracy, according to Israeli reports.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a massive explosion, and shrapnel from the blast reportedly reached neighboring buildings, causing additional damage.

The incident has been described by military officials as a severe security failure, with initial reports suggesting that the drone hovered over the area for nearly an hour before delivering its payload.

Multiple Drones

This attack occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

The drone strike was part of a broader, coordinated attack by Hezbollah involving multiple drones and missile attacks targeting Israeli cities and settlements.

Israeli media has framed the event as the latest in a series of alarming breaches of Israeli airspace, marking the third instance within a week that drones originating from Lebanon managed to penetrate deep into Israeli territory.

In two earlier attempts, drones were detected and intercepted by Israeli forces, but the third, in this case, successfully evaded detection and struck Netanyahu’s residence.

The precision of the strike has raised concerns in Israel about Hezbollah’s growing capability in drone warfare, which could complicate Israel’s air defense strategies.

New footage from Akka emerged of the drone that made direct impact on Netanyahu's home in Caesarea earlier today, evading all detection. pic.twitter.com/BiJnBGWN5L — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that sirens were sounded across northern Israel, including military bases near Tel Aviv, following the drone’s entry into Israeli airspace.

However, in an unprecedented failure, the internal warning system, typically linked to mobile applications, did not activate, leaving civilians in Tel Aviv uninformed.

This reportedly led to widespread panic, with over a million settlers fleeing to shelters in northern settlements, extending as far south as Hod HaSharon.

Israeli media reported that the military is now investigating the failure of its siren system, in addition to probing why its air defenses were unable to intercept the drone before it struck one of the most high-profile targets in the country.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have increased security measures around government and military installations across the country as they brace for potential further escalations.

‘New, Escalatory Phase’

The attack on Netanyahu’s residence comes as Hezbollah vows to escalate its operations in retaliation for Israel’s genocide on Gaza and war on Lebanon.

Over recent days, Hezbollah has intensified its activities along the northern front, targeting Israeli soldiers and military bases, destroying tanks, and launching sustained missile barrages into northern Israeli towns.

In a statement released by Hezbollah’s Operations Room, the group declared that it was entering a “new, escalatory phase” in its confrontation with Israel, with more aggressive actions expected in the coming days.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group said that “in accordance with the directives of the Resistance leadership, the Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance announces the transition to a new and escalated phase in the confrontation with the zionist enemy, the details of which will be revealed by the developments and events of the coming days.”

(PC, Agencies)