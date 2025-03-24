Netanyahu’s Office Denies Approving Shin Bet Probe into Ben-Gvir

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Friday, the Israeli cabinet voted unanimously to dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, marking the first time that the head of the domestic security agency had been fired.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the claim on Monday that he had approved the Shin Bet internal security agency to investigate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli media reported, amid a deepening rift in the government.

This follows a report by the Israeli Channel 12 on Sunday that the Shin Bet, under Ronen Bar, had “conducted a covet probe into the possible infiltration of extreme-right elements into the Israel Police following suspected political meddling in the force by Ben Gvir,” the Times of Israel reported.

“The Prime Minister was never informed by the Shin Bet chief that he intended to collect evidence on the political echelon behind his back and did not give permission for this,” Netanyahu’s office reportedly said.

On Friday, the Israeli cabinet voted unanimously to dismiss Bar, marking the first time that the head of the domestic security agency had been fired. However, his dismissal was blocked by the High Court after it issued a temporary injunction just hours after the vote.

Shin Bet Denial

The Times of Israel further reported that the Shin Bet denied opening a probe mentioned in the report stating “there was no Shin Bet investigation on the matter, toward police or politicians, and there is no Shin Bet probe now either.” This followed its initial reaction “which appeared to confirm it,” the report noted.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu’s office said that the claim that the prime minister “approved” Bar “to collect evidence against minister Ben-Gvir is yet another lie that has been debunked.”

“The published document—showing a clear directive from the Shin Bet chief to collect evidence against the political leadership—resembles dark regimes, undermines the foundations of democracy, and aims to bring down a right-wing government,” the statement reportedly continued.

Evidence Requested

The Times of Israel meanwhile reported that according to Netanyahu’s office, Bar told Netanyahu on June 19, 2024, that he suspected an infiltration of far-right, “Kahanist figures” into the police.

Netanyahu “unequivocally instructed” Bar to present evidence for his claim, to raise it directly and immediately with the National Security Minister, and in no way to act behind the minister’s back,” the premier’s office said, the report noted.

ראש השב”כ רונן בר הורה לאסוף חומרים מפלילים נגד מפכ״ל המשטרה, נגד נציב שב״ס ונגדי, על מנת לסכל את הבחירה שלכם. הוא עבריין שמקומו בכלא! pic.twitter.com/SdwIpK54Kq — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) March 24, 2025

Bar reportedly agreed to do so “but never presented the evidence,” the report continued.

Ben-Gvir lashed out at Bar in a statement on X on Monday calling the security chief “a criminal and a liar.”

“I will not be satisfied with his dismissal, he must face criminal charges for attempting a coup and attempting to overthrow democracy,” the far-right politician added.

Mass Protests

In another post, he claimed Bar “ordered the collection of incriminating materials against the police commissioner, the IPS commissioner, and me, in order to thwart your election. He is a criminal who belongs in prison!”

According to The Times of Israel, critics claim that the Netanyahu government had a conflict of interest in firing the Shin Bet chief “due to the security agency’s ongoing investigation into allegedly unlawful ties between close aides to Netanyahu and Qatar.”

The move to fire Bar has sparked a public backlash, with mass protests held across Israel last week.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters outside Netanyahu’s office resulting in the arrest of at least 12 demonstrators.

Golan Urges Shutdown

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan on Monday called for shutting down the economy and services in Israel to push the Netanyahu government to go for early elections, the Anadolu news agency reported.

הרוב הדמוקרטי לא יוותר. צילום: רעיה ברקן pic.twitter.com/XmUJf5i25q — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) March 23, 2025

“We need to move from protest to resistance, this government is a government of destruction,” Golan, who leads the Democrats Party, reportedly told local radio FM 103.

He said he invited all opposition leaders, especially leaders of the liberal and democratic parties, to create a common room to coordinate their steps against the Netanyahu government.

On X, Golan said, “Netanyahu has long lost what is truly important – the public’s trust.”

Benny Gantz, the leader of the centrist National Unity Party, warned on X that “Netanyahu’s undermining of the state’s institution will end in a disaster.”

Netanyahu has refused to take responsibility for the failures leading to the Resistance operation on Oct. 7, 2023, and rejected opposition calls for holding early elections, the report added.

Bar has hinted at “political motives” behind his dismissal, suggesting that Netanyahu’s decision stemmed from his refusal to show “personal loyalty” to the prime minister.

(PC, Anadolu, Al Mayadeen)