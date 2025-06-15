Netanyahu’s Residence in Crosshairs as Iran Renews Missile Barrage

Iran launched a new wave of missiles targeting key Israeli sites, including a strike near Prime Minister Netanyahu’s family residence in Caesarea.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday afternoon that it had detected 50 rockets launched from Iran toward the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency confirmed the launch, describing it as “a new wave” of missile attacks against Israeli targets.

Air raid sirens were activated across central and northern Israel, including in the West Bank settlements, the Golan Heights, the Galilee, and the Haifa region.

The Israeli Home Front Command instructed residents in affected areas to remain near shelters, as air defense systems engaged the incoming missiles.

Israeli media reported that the latest barrage included strikes on critical infrastructure and symbolic targets.

Iranian air defenses were activated in Mashhad.

Among them were the power station in Hadera and the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family in Caesarea. A fire was also reported in the southern Golan Heights following an interception.

The latest escalation follows a major rocket attack on Saturday night that devastated the coastal city of Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv.

Dozens of Iranian rockets struck the area, killing seven people, injuring over 200, and leaving approximately 35 individuals unaccounted for. Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency crews searching through rubble for survivors.

Israeli public radio noted that dozens of homes and buildings in Bat Yam were damaged in the assault, and officials have since declared the city a mass casualty zone. The Israeli Home Front Command described the night as one of the most difficult since the confrontation began.

This comes on the heels of two earlier waves of Iranian missile strikes, which began Saturday and targeted Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, and Bat Yam. Iranian sources stated that the missiles used were tactical and carried high-explosive warheads.

The Iranian attacks were launched in retaliation for Israel’s large-scale airstrike campaign on Friday, code-named ‘Operation Rising Lion’. That operation, reportedly conducted with tacit US backing, involved dozens of Israeli fighter jets targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile sites, and senior military figures, including nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran unleashed a combination of ballistic missile and drone strikes, which caused fatalities, numerous injuries, and widespread material damage across multiple Israeli cities.

