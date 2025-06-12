Netzarim Massacre: 42 Killed, 200 Injured as Israel Targets Aid Lines

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed 42 Palestinians and wounded over 200 others in Gaza on Thursday, targeting displaced civilians and aid seekers.

The bloodshed continued in Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces opened fire on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid near the Netzarim junction, killing 13 and wounding 200 others, Al-Jazeera reported.

The attack came just a day after 57 aid seekers were shot and killed in the same area on Wednesday.

Al-Jazeera cited hospital sources in Gaza who confirmed that at least 42 Palestinians were killed since dawn in multiple areas of the Strip, including Khan Yunis, Gaza City, Jabaliya, and Nuseirat.

Victims included residents of displaced persons’ tents and civilians in residential homes.

According to medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, the deadliest incident on Thursday occurred when occupation forces opened fire on a crowd of aid seekers near Netzarim.

The wounded and deceased were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and nearby field hospitals in Al-Mawasi.

On Wednesday, 28 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a similar attack at the same site.

In total, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 57 Palestinians were killed near Netzarim on Wednesday alone.

No Safe Zones

Elsewhere, Israeli forces targeted civilians near another aid distribution center west of Rafah, also in southern Gaza.

A drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi—an area designated by Israel as a “safe zone”—killed three Palestinians, including two children.

In another attack west of Khan Yunis, Israeli aircraft struck tents in the Tiberias camp, killing four people, including a child, and injuring several others. The wounded were transported to the Kuwait Specialized Field Hospital ‘Shifa Palestine’.

Children collecting firewood near the scene were also injured and taken to Nasser Medical Complex for treatment.

In Gaza City, seven people were killed and others wounded when an Israeli bombardment hit a civilian gathering on Al-Hajar Street in the Tuffah neighborhood.

Deliberate Chaos and Starvation

The Government Information Office in Gaza accused Israeli forces of pursuing a policy of deliberate chaos and mass starvation by indiscriminately targeting civilians waiting for food.

The attacks, carried out by drones, tanks, and helicopters, are described as systematic crimes against a population already facing catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) also condemned the current Israeli-American aid distribution mechanism in Gaza, calling it dangerous and deeply humiliating.

The agency emphasized that the method places Palestinian lives at risk and lacks coordination with established humanitarian bodies.

According to the Government Information Office, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured since Israel began implementing the new aid distribution point system on May 27.

The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a joint Israeli-American initiative rejected by the UN—has turned aid centers into death traps, contributing to what observers describe as a strategy of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing.

