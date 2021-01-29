New Delhi: Small Explosion near Israeli Embassy

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside the Israeli Embassy in India’s capital New Delhi today, police said, slightly damaging three vehicles.

Israeli TV Channel 13 reported that the explosion occurred 50 meters from the embassy.

A “very low intensity” improvised device went off at 5.05 pm local time (11:35 GMT) on the highly secured Abdul Kalam Road. No injuries were reported, with only the windows of three vehicles parked nearby shattered due to the impact of the blast, Delhi Police said in a statement.

BREAKING: Blast outside Israel Embassy in Delhi — just 1.8 km as the crow flies from Vijay Chowk where the Beating Retreat ceremony is still on. Vehicles damaged, no injuries. Special Cell cops at site. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/pUOSuE6yEq — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 29, 2021

Initial reports suggest that this was a “mischievous” attempt to create panic, the police added.

Local media reported that police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area soon after the explosion and had begun investigating the incident.

Voicing concern after the explosion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, vowed on Twitter that any attempt to disrupt peace in the capital would be handled firmly.

Small bomb detonates near Israeli embassy in Delhi https://t.co/Y94STn7j79 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the incident, though the daily Maariv quoted the ministry as saying that there were no injuries or damage to the embassy building.

The Walla news website quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying that the Indian security forces and Israeli security officials were dealing with the explosion “as a security incident, and it is being investigated whether the embassy was the target.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)