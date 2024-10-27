New Forensic Evidence – South Africa to File Detailed Dossier in Genocide Case against Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On December 29, the South African government brought the case against Israel before the ICJ, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military campaign in Gaza.

South Africa is set to submit a comprehensive memorial against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, aiming to substantiate claims that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine, diplomatic sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

South African news outlet Daily Maverick confirmed the news, noting that a memorial “is part of the written pleadings before the ICJ and, according to Article 49(1) of the Rules of the Court, it ‘shall contain a statement of the relevant facts, a statement of law, and the submissions of the applicant.”

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, in a recent interview with Daily Maverick, stated that South Africa’s memorial contains extensive evidence in “forensic detail” to argue that “this is not just a plausible case of genocide, but indeed it is genocide.”

According to the report, after the memorial is submitted, the respondent, Israel, will be required to file a counter-memorial by July 28 of next year.

According to the Court’s rules, a counter-memorial must include “an admission or denial of the facts stated in the memorial; any additional facts, if necessary; observations concerning the statement of law in the memorial; a statement of law in answer thereto; and the submissions.”

On December 29, the South African government brought the case against Israel before the ICJ, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military campaign in Gaza.

Public hearings on South Africa’s request were held on January 11 and 12.

In January, the ICJ called on Israel to avoid actions that could lead to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza.

A few weeks later, South Africa requested additional measures in response to Israel’s announced intention to attack Rafah, but the court rejected this request.

At the beginning of March, South Africa renewed its request for emergency measures against Israel.

Later that month, the court ordered Israel to ensure the delivery of “urgent humanitarian aid” to Gaza, in light of “a famine that has begun to spread” in the war-torn Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,924 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,833 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)