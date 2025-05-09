New Gaza Aid Plan: US Says Israel Will Oversee ‘Security’, Not Distribute Food

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The aid distribution plan has been rejected by the United Nations, criticizing it for contravening “fundamental humanitarian principles.”

Israel will not be involved in the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip but will be part of “providing security,” US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly said at a press conference on Friday.

“The Israelis are going to be involved in providing necessary military security because it is a war zone, but they will not be involved in the distribution of the food or bringing the food into Gaza,” Huckabee stated, according to the Reuters news agency.

The U.S.-Israeli plan to assign the distribution of limited aid in Gaza to international companies is not a humanitarian initiative — it is a calculated maneuver to repackage the siege, regulate starvation, and weaponize food as a tool of subjugation and forced displacement. The… pic.twitter.com/Ye68FcRAoM — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 8, 2025

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have blocked all aid from entering Gaza, including water, food and medical supplies, exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Huckabee also said the humanitarian aid “will not depend on anything other than our ability to get the food into Gaza,” in response to a question on whether the aid supply was dependent on a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

He said “private security” would oversee the safety of workers at distribution centers that is proposed to be set up.

‘Distribution Zones’

Meanwhile, the US State Department has said that the US administration was working with the Israeli government on a new plan to deliver aid to Gaza, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

The plan has been rejected by the United Nations and aid organizations, who have criticized it for contravening “fundamental humanitarian principles.”

Citing two Israeli officials and a UN diplomat, the paper reported that the plan is yet to be finalized, “but the general idea is to establish a handful of distribution zones that would each serve food to several hundred thousand Palestinians.”

They said the Israeli army “would be stationed beyond the sites’ perimeters, allowing aid workers to distribute the food without the direct involvement of the soldiers,” the paper noted.

Impact on ‘Most Vulnerable’

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said in a statement that the design of the presented plan “will mean large parts of Gaza, including the less mobile and most vulnerable people, will continue to go without supplies.”

​​“It contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles and appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic – as part of a military strategy. It is dangerous, driving civilians into militarized zones to collect rations, threatening lives, including those of humanitarian workers, while further entrenching forced displacement,” the statement added.

#Gaza “We do not accept a proposal and a plan that does not live up to the core fundamental, humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality and independent delivery of aid.” – @UNOCHA pic.twitter.com/HGrSmvlFOC — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) May 6, 2025

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Emergency Relief Coordinator “have made clear that we will not participate in any scheme that does not adhere to the global humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” the statement emphasized.

‘Means’ of Displacement

The New York Times also reported that the UN “and others expressed concern at that the plan would force civilians to regularly interact with Israeli soldiers, putting them at greater risk of detention and interrogation.”

It also cited a UN briefing paper as having said that the project “could be a backhanded means of forcibly displacing civilians in northern Gaza; citing Israeli officials, the U.N. said the aid sites would likely be built in southern Gaza, forcing civilians to abandon the north to gain access to food.”

New Aid Body Set Up

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that an umbrella organization called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, “set up by unnamed governments and entities to funnel money into the effort” in February, is to administer the plan.

The plan’s initial setup, according to a statement from the organization cited by the paper, would include four “distribution sites” to serve 300,000 people at each site and reach “1.2 million Gazans in the first phase with capacity to expand beyond 2 million.” The organization, the report noted, claimed Israeli army personnel would “not be present near distribution sites.”

🚨NEW | The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — For Aid and Occupation A newly formed and U.S.-backed private foundation forms the backbone of Israel’s new plan to control all humanitarian aid entering Gaza—68 days into a total siege that has driven the territory into… pic.twitter.com/aX3YaFmwwO — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) May 8, 2025

Aid organizations “and people familiar with the Israeli plans” however say the “scale and conditions described were far from what they have been told about the initial stages of the plan, which would vet participants and feed fewer than 200,000 people.”

The distribution plan would “only serve southern Gaza” where Israel plans to relocate most of Gaza’s population of over 2 million, the report continued.

One source told the paper that “It’s not a trial run,” adding “That’s where the population is going to end up.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

In Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, a building bombed by the occupation collapsed as civil defense crews were retrieving bodies and rescuing the wounded. Miraculously, the team survived. pic.twitter.com/oqsvqaeWHa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 9, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Agencies)