New Massacre in Nuseirat – Ten Palestinians Killed, Including Women, Children

Rescue crews are still searching for missing persons beneath the rubble of the house, which was completely destroyed in the strike.

At least ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, early Monday morning, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

According to the Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp, the air raid resulted in the deaths of 10 people, with several others injured, including women and children.

New massacre in Al Nuseirat refugee camp 🚨Ten people were KILLED and 15 others WOUNDED in #Israeli_bombing of a house in Al Nuseirat refugee camp! pic.twitter.com/BzqAjXPpQ4 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) September 16, 2024

Civil defense teams rescued over 15 injured Palestinians, some in critical condition, who were transferred to Al-Awda Hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Rescue crews are still searching for missing persons beneath the rubble of the house, which was completely destroyed in the strike.

Additionally, Al-Jazeera reported that two people were killed, and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that struck a facility housing displaced people northwest of Rafah.

In another airstrike, six Palestinians were killed during a nighttime bombing that targeted a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

A grieving child bids farewell to his uncle, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Qyn21OfcxJ — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 16, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,413 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)