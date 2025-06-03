New Rafah ‘Aid’ Massacre: Death Toll at Distribution Centers Reaches 102

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday killed scores of Palestinians and wounded many more in a new massacre targeting civilians waiting for aid west of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the attack and called for an immediate end to the so-called aid distribution mechanism, which it described as a “lethal system” and a “trap of death and humiliation.”

According to medical sources, Israeli forces opened fire on crowds gathered for aid, killing at least 27 people. The government media office in Gaza reported that more than 90 others were injured in the assault. It added that, in just eight days, the death toll from attacks on aid distribution sites has risen to 102.

The Israeli military acknowledged it had fired near the distribution area, claiming its forces identified “suspects approaching in a threatening manner.” It said it was aware of reports of civilian casualties and had opened an investigation.

BREAKING: A new massacre against civilians next to a US aid point in Gaza At least 15 killed & injured as Israel again opens fire on starving civilians at the West Rafah aid area. The privatised US aid scheme is a death trap, so Israeli soldiers can shoot civilians for sport. — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) June 3, 2025

‘Death Traps’

In a statement, Hamas called the attack “deliberate genocide,” stating that “targeting the hungry as they search for sustenance reveals the nature of the fascist enemy, which uses starvation and bombardment as tools of displacement and death.”

The movement strongly condemned the Israeli-American aid distribution initiative, saying it had devolved into a system of “organized humiliation and killing.”

Hamas called on the United Nations to dismantle the current mechanism and establish internationally supervised humanitarian corridors, free from Israeli control.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Ismail al-Thawabta, director-general of the Gaza government media office, said the aid distribution system amounts to “organized mass blackmail,” where food is used as a weapon of war.

He accused the American-Israeli company overseeing the process of coordinating directly with the Israeli military to create ambushes disguised as “buffer zones.”

This morning, Israeli soldiers opened fire on near the US aid distribution center in Rafah, killing at least 24 Palestinians and injuring many more. pic.twitter.com/wtSJn7ASBC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2025

Starvation as a Weapon

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor also denounced the killings, accusing Israel of turning humanitarian aid into “yet another instrument of genocide” against the Palestinian population.

Rami Abdu, head of the Monitor, said the repeated massacres of starving civilians expose Israel’s use of a “starvation engineering system” designed not to feed Palestinians, but to lure and kill them.

“Israel wanted to send a message: rejecting Stephen Witkoff’s proposal will not just stop aid—it will bring death to those who try to reach it,” Abdo told Al-Jazeera.

He also criticized the international community and humanitarian organizations for their “shameful capitulation” to Israeli demands, warning against treating the repeated massacres as mere logistical failures.

Blockade and Chaos

Since early March, Israel has imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of food and humanitarian supplies to over two million people. Under US pressure, a small number of aid trucks were allowed into Gaza following the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander.

On May 27, the US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began distributing limited food parcels from a center west of Rafah. The foundation later announced plans to open four more centers in central and southern Gaza.

However, the organization operates without a resident database and does not coordinate with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) or other recognized humanitarian bodies, contributing to chaos and overcrowding at the distribution points.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 124,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)