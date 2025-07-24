Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Kfar Yona Attack, Resistance Operations in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nine Israeli soldiers were injured in a ramming attack at a bus station in Kfar Yona in central Israel on Thursday.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas declared its support of the operation as a natural outcome to the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and the ongoing violence in the West Bank.

According to the Israeli newspaper ‘Israel Hayom’, nine individuals were injured in what is believed to be a ramming attack in Kfar Yona; six sustained moderate injuries and three minor, as reported by Israeli ambulance services.

The police have been mobilized in the area to search for the driver suspected of carrying out the ramming attack at a bus station, with no further information on his identity.

The Israeli occupation army has set up roadblocks in an attempt to apprehend the driver, while the police have ordered the activation of emergency units in towns and cities near the operation site.

Sources told Al-Jazeera news network that occupation forces closed the Jabara and Anab checkpoints in Tulkarm following the ramming attack.

This morning, a car-ramming attack at the Beit Lid Junction near Kfar Yona west of Tulkarem city resulted in the injury of at least 9 Israeli soldiers. Both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) praised the car-ramming operation, describing the attack as a heroic response… pic.twitter.com/cJgOkY1sh5 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 24, 2025

‘Very Disturbing’

Israeli media confirmed that all those injured in the operation were soldiers at the bus station in Kfar Yona, noting that special units are involved in the search for the perpetrator.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority KAN considered the ramming operation a “terrorist attack” after Israeli police stated they believed the operation was deliberate.

Channel 12 reported that the driver of the vehicle that rammed the Israeli soldiers fled the scene, noting that police are using helicopters to pursue the driver.

For its part, Yedioth Ahronoth quoted the mayor of Kfar Yona as saying that “the ramming operation is very disturbing, and we had requested to fortify the bus station to prevent similar incidents,” as he described it.

Resistance Response

In a statement, Hamas blessed the operation, describing it as heroic.

It added that “the Kfar Yona operation is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes, from desecrating holy sites to the war of annihilation and starvation in Gaza,” noting that the operation “reaffirms that the flame of resistance in the occupied West Bank will not be extinguished.” Hamas called for the continuation of resistance operations and escalating strikes against the occupation.

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine praised the ramming operation in Kfar Yona, stating it is “a legitimate response by our people to the crimes of genocide in Gaza.”

It added in a statement that “our Palestinian people continue, despite all tragedies and sacrifices, on the path of resisting the occupation,” and called for strengthening field partnership among resistance factions in confronting the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.

Gaza Operations

Also on Thursday, the Israeli army announced that one of its soldiers was seriously injured in a battle south of the Gaza Strip, without providing details. This comes as the Al-Qassam Brigades announced operations against occupation soldiers.

The occupation army stated in a communiqué that the injured soldier serves in the armored corps within Battalion 71 of the “Barak 188” formation and sustained severe injuries on Wednesday during a battle in the southern sector.

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that yesterday they shelled an Israeli army command and control site in the Morag axis with the short-range Rajoum missile system.

The Al-Qassam Brigades had reported yesterday the killing and injuring of more than 25 Israeli soldiers in three operations carried out against invading forces in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, in recent days.

Al-Qassam said in a statement that its fighters succeeded on Tuesday, July 22, in targeting an Israeli force of seven soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device, resulting in killed and injured, in the Al-Mashrou’ intersection area east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

— 🇵🇸/🇮🇱 WATCH: Al-Qassam Brigades have released new footage, reportedly showing the destruction of Israeli tanks and armored vehicles in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, from June 12 to July 16. pic.twitter.com/LoHS7e6C6C — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 23, 2025

In a second statement, Al-Qassam Brigades clarified that their fighters succeeded on July 17 in detonating two anti-personnel explosive devices against an Israeli engineering force of eight soldiers, resulting in killed and injured, near the Deir Yassin intersection in the Al-Jneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

In a third statement, it mentioned that its fighters succeeded on July 15 in luring an Israeli force into a booby-trapped house.

Israel imposes strict censorship on the publication of its losses in Gaza and conceals the true toll of its killed and injured, which suggests that the announced numbers are likely to be higher.

(PC, AJA, Al-Mayadeen)