‘No Weapons for War Crimes’: Israeli President’s Visit to Berlin Met with Protests

Herzog was welcomed by German President Steinmeier with military honors at Bellevue Palace on Monday morning.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Berlin was met with protests on Monday as demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition to Israel’s genocidal military campaign in Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, Amnesty International organized a protest in the government quarter to protest against German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s high-level reception of Herzog, which included a red carpet welcome.

Protesters gathered outside Bellevue Palace in Berlin to voice opposition to the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and denounce the ongoing genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/PCRRdio9zC — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 12, 2025

The protesters carried signs reading “End Israel’s genocide in Gaza!”, “No weapons for war crimes in Gaza,” and “Respect international humanitarian law!” while chanting slogans demanding an end to Israel’s military campaign and human rights violations.

Demand for End to Arms Supply

Sophie, an Amnesty volunteer who participated in the protest, criticized Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the ongoing war crimes.

“This is not the right time for such a visit. A partnership based on values must be founded on international legal principles,” she told Anadolu, stressing that Germany can no longer view Israel as a “value partner.”

The activist called on German politicians to pressure Israel to end the blockade and allow humanitarian aid. “We also demand an end to weapons supplies. Germany’s complicity in a possible genocide is unacceptable,” she stated.

The visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel.

On Tuesday, both presidents will travel to Israel together, where Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold discussions with members of the Knesset, the report noted.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/79abv0A7cW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)