Norwegian Football Club Stands with Gaza, Donates Match Revenue to Aid Efforts

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Norwegian football club Bodo/Glimt donates $65,000 from match revenue to Gaza aid, standing in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In a powerful act of solidarity with the Palestinian people, Norwegian football club Bodo/Glimt has donated all ticket revenues from their recent UEFA Europa League match against Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv to humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

The gesture comes as Gaza continues to endure the devastating aftermath of an Israeli military campaign that has claimed over 47,000 lives since October 7, 2023, and left much of the enclave in ruins.

The match, held on January 23 at Aspmyra Stadium in Bodo, Norway, saw Bodo/Glimt secure a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv. The club announced that the ticket revenues, totaling 735,000 Norwegian Kroner (approximately $65,000), would be donated to the Red Cross to support relief efforts in Gaza.

Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt will donate all the ordinary ticket revenue from the home match against Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Red Cross in Gaza. “Glimt will not ignore the suffering and violations of international law that are unfolding” Absolutely class from @Glimt 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/glmtxXRuGY — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) February 1, 2025

“Glimt cannot, and will not, be unaffected by the suffering and violations of international law that are taking place in other parts of the world,” the club stated. “We are donating all the ordinary ticket revenues from the home game against Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Red Cross and earmark aid work in the Gaza Strip. This amount is donated by all of us.”

The donation underscores the growing international outcry over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for aid. Norway, which recognized the state of Palestine in May 2024 alongside Spain and Ireland, has been a vocal advocate for a ceasefire and a just resolution to the conflict. The recent truce, which took effect on January 19 after months of mediation by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, has provided a fragile respite but has done little to alleviate the immense suffering of Gaza’s population.

Bodo Glimt donates 735,000 kroners to Gaza, earned from Maccabi Tel Aviv match https://t.co/B9AsMlzCHi — Straturka (@straturka) February 1, 2025

Bodo/Glimt’s decision to donate the match revenue highlights the intersection of sports and global solidarity. The club emphasized that while they are not a political entity, they cannot remain silent in the face of injustice. “Through Action Now, we are committed to contributing to actions that bring pride far beyond the football field,” the statement continued. “Now we want to show that our words are backed by action.”

The move has been widely praised as a meaningful gesture of support for the Palestinian people, who continue to face displacement, destruction, and loss. The funds will be directed toward the Red Cross’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, providing critical aid to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

(PC, AA, SM)