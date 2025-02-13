‘Not Alone’ – Al-Houthi Vows to Defend Palestinians Against US Displacement Plan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, led by Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has threatened military intervention to prevent US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

Al-Houthi stated that Yemen will not stand idly by and will act to thwart the plan, emphasizing it as a violation of Palestinians’ fundamental rights.

In a speech addressing regional and international developments, al-Houthi condemned Trump’s plan, calling it a “criminal scheme” that seeks to uproot Palestinians from their homeland.

He described Trump as a “criminal accustomed to making statements that resemble nonsense and buffoonery,” dismissing the proposal as “more akin to a joke” from a country that falsely presents itself as a civilized nation.

Al-Houthi stressed that Trump’s persistence in promoting the forced displacement of Palestinians disregards justice and legitimate rights. He criticized the US president’s history of policies, noting that Trump’s actions, including the so-called Deal of the Century, have escalated into the “Crime of the Century” through his support for Zionist expansionism.

The Yemeni leader highlighted that Trump’s plan targets not only the displacement of Palestinians but also the complete annihilation of the Palestinian cause. He pointed out that US efforts have undermined the so-called “peace process,” with Washington reneging on agreements between the Palestinian Authority and Israel regarding the two-state solution.

Al-Houthi also criticized Arab nations that have abandoned Gaza during the Israeli aggression, stressing the importance of their rejection of Trump’s plan. He warned that the success of this plan depends on Arab acceptance, and should any Arab state comply, it would be complicit in “the heinous crime of forced displacement.”

The Ansarallah leader urged the Arab world to unite against Trump’s plan, warning of dire consequences if the proposal is accepted. He reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters.

In his speech, al-Houthi pledged Yemen’s continued solidarity with Palestine and the Resistance, stating, “You are not alone. We stand with you and will remain by your side until Palestine is liberated and these satanic, invalid plans are thwarted.”

Regarding Yemen’s stance, al-Houthi assured that Yemen remains firm in supporting Palestine, and warned against any compromise with the US. He declared that “hell awaits you and your likes—tyrants, criminals, and arrogant.”

The Yemeni leader also warned that Yemen would take military action against both Israel and the US. if they launch an attack on Gaza, emphasizing that Yemen is fully prepared to defend Palestine. He called on the Yemeni Armed Forces to remain on high alert and stated that a large demonstration would be held on Friday as a warning to Israel and the US.

Concluding his speech, al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to coordinating with Palestinian resistance fighters and the Axis of Resistance in the effort to resist US and Israeli aggression.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)