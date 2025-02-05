‘Not Going Anywhere’ – Global Outrage over Trump’s Gaza Plan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump’s latest proposal on Gaza has drawn widespread condemnation, with world leaders rejecting any attempt to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land.

A sweeping wave of international condemnation has followed Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that the United States would take control of Gaza after relocating its Palestinian population elsewhere.

The proposal, which echoes historical patterns of forced displacement, was met with firm rejection from governments, organizations, and political figures worldwide.

Many emphasized that any resolution to the crisis must uphold Palestinian sovereignty and adhere to international law rather than impose unilateral solutions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan dismissed the idea as “absurd and pointless,” stressing that neither Turkey nor regional states would accept the forced removal of Gazans.

He warned that any plan that sidelines Palestinians would only lead to more instability. Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also criticized Trump’s embrace of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “deep wound in the conscience of humanity.”

China also voiced strong opposition, reaffirming its support for Palestinian self-determination.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to use post-conflict management as a path toward reviving the two-state solution.

The Kremlin rejected the proposal outright, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that a lasting resolution in the Middle East can only be based on a two-state framework.

He noted that Arab countries have already made it clear that they will not accept any resettlement plans for Palestinians.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated his government’s commitment to a two-state solution, saying that his country’s stance remains unchanged despite Trump’s remarks.

The European Union’s special envoy to the Middle East, Sven Koopmans, underscored that the only viable path to peace is through the establishment of secure, sovereign Israeli and Palestinian states. He emphasized that genuine security can only be achieved through genuine peace.

Amnesty International also condemned Trump’s proposal, calling it “absurd” and fundamentally illegitimate. The organization denounced the plan as an act of land seizure, a violation of human rights, and a rejection of Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

In the United States, the proposal was met with sharp criticism.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib declared that “Palestinians are not going anywhere,” accusing Trump of advocating for ethnic cleansing with the backing of partisan support in Congress.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen described the plan as “ethnic cleansing by another name,” warning that it would empower U.S. adversaries and destabilize the region.

For its part, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the proposal as a “crime against humanity” that would “hammer the final nail into the coffin of international law.”

Senator Chris Murphy dismissed the idea as delusional, warning that a US invasion of Gaza would lead to thousands of American casualties and entangle the country in another prolonged war in the Middle East.

Representative Jake Auchincloss criticized the plan as “reckless and unconscionable,” suggesting that Trump’s motives were driven by self-interest rather than genuine policy considerations.

(PC, AJA)